Up in smoke California wine country counts the cost of wildfire damage

Wildfires across the western United States, home to most of the country’s vineyards, have hit farmers and wine makers already reeling from the Trump administration’s trade wars and demand disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Smoke, harmful to wine grapes, has blanketed much of the West and fires have charred more than 4 million acres (1.6 million hectares) in California so far in 2020, more than twice the previous record for any year. Some wine areas have been much closer to the blazes than others, however.

Smoke, fire and vineyards Average organic carbon in the atmosphere from Aug. 20 to Sept. 20, locations of wineries, and burned areas from fires this year.

CANADA Pearl Hill fire Seattle Washington Willamette Valley wine region Portland Wineries Beachie Creek fire Smoke levels Aug. 20 - Sept. 20 Oregon Fires this year UNITED STATES Areas of prolonged thick smoke Nevada LNU Lightning Complex Wine country Napa Valley and Sonoma wineries San Francisco SCU Lightning Complex Creek fire Paso Robles California Santa Barbara Bobcat fire Los Angeles MEXICO CANADA Pearl Hill fire Seattle Washington Willamette Valley wine region Portland Wineries Beachie Creek fire Smoke levels Aug. 20 - Sept. 20 Idaho Oregon Fires this year UNITED STATES Areas of prolonged thick smoke Nevada LNU Lightning Complex Wine country Napa Valley and Sonoma wineries San Francisco SCU Lightning Complex Creek fire Paso Robles California Santa Barbara Bobcat fire Los Angeles MEXICO CANADA Pearl Hill fire Seattle Washington Willamette Valley wine region Portland Wineries Beachie Creek fire Smoke levels Aug. 20 - Sept. 20 Idaho Oregon Fires this year Areas of prolonged thick smoke UNITED STATES Nevada LNU Lightning Complex Wine country Napa Valley and Sonoma wineries San Francisco SCU Lightning Complex Creek fire Paso Robles California Santa Barbara Bobcat fire Los Angeles MEXICO CANADA Pearl Hill fire Seattle Washington Willamette Valley wine region Portland Wineries Beachie Creek fire Smoke Oregon Fires UNITED STATES Areas of prolonged thick smoke Nevada LNU Lightning Complex Wine country Napa Valley and Sonoma San Francisco Creek fire Paso Robles California Santa Barbara Los Angeles CANADA Pearl Hill fire Seattle Washington Willamette Valley wine region Portland Wineries Beachie Creek fire Smoke levels Aug. 20 - Sept. 20 Idaho Oregon Fires this year Areas of prolonged thick smoke UNITED STATES Nevada LNU Lightning Complex Wine country Napa Valley and Sonoma wineries San Francisco SCU Lightning Complex Creek fire Paso Robles California Santa Barbara Bobcat fire Los Angeles MEXICO

In California’s wine country, some wineries have completely burned down and others have had entire crops ruined by smoke and ash coating the delicate grapes yet to be harvested. The active Glass Fire has destroyed dozens of buildings in the world-renowned Napa Valley, including the mansion-like Chateau Boswell winery and a farmhouse containing storage, bottling and fermentation facilities at the Castello di Amorosa winery, built to resemble a 13th-century Tuscan castle.

Thousands of bottles of wine destroyed at the Castello di Amorosa winery in Calistoga, California. Sept 29, 2020. Adrees Latif, REUTERS.

Grapes destroyed at a vineyard in the aftermath of the Glass Fire. Sept. 30, 2020. Adrees Latif, REUTERS.

Dutch Henry Winery and Sherwin Family Winery told Reuters their wineries had burned to the ground, and local media have reported damage or destruction to many more. The Newton Vineyard winery also went up in flames, according to a Reuters photographer who visited the site and who observed rivulets of red wine mixed with ash flowing down its main access road. Some wineries escaped with their structures still standing. One of these was the Davis Estates winery in Calistoga. On Sept. 27, strong winds swept the Glass fire onto the property and right through a line of fire retardant recently dropped by aircraft.

Davis Estates winery before the Glass fire. Date unknown. Courtesy Mike Davis.

Fire makes its way towards the winery. Sept. 27. Courtesy Mike Davis.

The family and remaining employees were evacuated but a team of firefighters helped to repel the flames and save the winery. Mike Davis, its proprietor, described how high winds turned the blaze into an “uncontrollable fire storm”. Davis visited the estate with his wife, Sandy, the following day to see if anything was left. “The last pictures I’d seen didn’t give us hope the property had survived,” he said. “After maneuvering past roadblocks, downed power poles, we saw a silhouette of the winery still standing. Both my wife and I were overwhelmed with emotion and cried like two-year-olds.”

Areas burned by LNU Lightning Complex fire in August Napa Valley wine region Napa vineyards Pope Valley Lake Berryessa Calistoga Chiles Valley Glass fire Many vineyards directly in path of fire Napa Valley floor Atlas Peak Napa Sonoma Carneros area No vineyard data available 5 km Areas burned by LNU Lightning Complex fire in August Napa Valley wine region Napa vineyards Pope Valley Dutch Henry Winery and vineyard burned down Lake Berryessa Calistoga Volker Eisele Family Estate Entire crop ruined Castello di Amorosa Castello di Amorosa Rustridge Winery Entire crop ruined Sherwin Family Vineyard Burned down Chiles Valley Glass fire Elan Vineyards Entire crop ruined Many vineyards directly in path of fire Napa Valley floor Atlas Peak Napa Sonoma Carneros area No vineyard data available 5 km Areas burned by LNU Lightning Complex fire in August Napa Valley wine region Napa vineyards Pope Valley Dutch Henry Winery and vineyard burned down Lake Berryessa Calistoga Volker Eisele Family Estate Entire crop ruined Castello di Amorosa Rustridge Winery Entire crop ruined Castello di Amorosa Sherwin Family Vineyard Winery burned down Chiles Valley Glass fire Elan Vineyards Entire crop ruined Many vineyards directly in path of fire Napa Valley floor Atlas Peak Napa Sonoma Carneros No vineyard data available 2 km Areas burned by LNU Lightning Complex fire in August Napa Valley wine region Napa vineyards Pope Valley Lake Berryessa Calistoga Chiles Valley Glass fire Many vineyards in path of fire Atlas Peak Napa Valley floor Sonoma Napa No vineyard data available Carneros 5 km Areas burned by LNU Lightning Complex fire in August Napa Valley wine region Napa vineyards Pope Valley Dutch Henry Winery and vineyard burned down Lake Berryessa Calistoga Volker Eisele Family Estate Entire crop ruined Castello di Amorosa Castello di Amorosa Rustridge Winery Entire crop ruined Sherwin Family Vineyard Winery burned down Chiles Valley Glass fire Currently active Elan Vineyards Entire crop ruined Many vineyards directly in path of fire Napa Valley floor Atlas Peak Napa Sonoma Carneros area No vineyard data available Fairfield 2 km

Other parts of Napa Valley are still recovering from one of California’s largest fires on record in August that damaged crops and blanketed the valley with thick smoke. “My crop insurance provider is dealing with 600 claims for smoke taint,” said Susan Meyer, owner of RustRidge Winery in Napa Valley. “My crop is a total loss, both from the fire itself and the smoke that lingered for days. Many plants were burned by fire but others died from the heat exposure,” she said. Other winemakers went ahead with the harvest and will assess the wine as it develops. “We ferment the 2020 wines as normal, put them to barrel, taste them non-stop along the way, and then add the results of the lab analysis to our body of knowledge as we work to assess the wines,” said Beth Milliken, President and CEO of Spottswoode Winery in Napa Valley. In other areas it may be too early to fully assess the impact from this year’s fires, as many winemakers await the results of smoke testing from backlogged wine laboratories. Smoke taint occurs when smoke is absorbed into the plant and concentrates in the fruit, altering a grape’s chemistry, and ultimately its taste, leaving some wines with “ashtray aromas”.

The leaves can absorb smoke compounds but have less of an impact compared to grapes. SMOKE SMOKE The compounds in the smoke can be absorbed by the skin of the grape, releasing some sugars resulting in a smoky flavor in the wine. The leaves can absorb smoke compounds but have less of an impact compared to grapes. SMOKE The compounds in the smoke can be absorbed by the skin of the grape, releasing some sugars resulting in a smoky flavor in the wine. SMOKE SMOKE The leaves can absorb smoke compounds but have less of an impact compared to grapes. SMOKE The compounds in the smoke can be absorbed by the skin of the grape, releasing some sugars resulting in a smoky flavor in the wine. SMOKE The leaves can absorb smoke compounds but have less of an impact compared to grapes. SMOKE The compounds in the smoke can be absorbed by the skin of the grape, releasing some sugars resulting in a smoky flavor in the wine.

In the Atlas Peak appellation of Napa Valley, Elan Vineyards is also dealing with the aftermath of the LNU Complex fire. Patrick Elliot-Smith, wine maker and owner of the family-run vineyard, told Reuters how he and his son stayed to defend the estate rather than evacuate in August, fighting fires over three days with water pumps and a box scraper on a tractor to cut fire breaks around the vineyard. “It looks like a lunar landscape here” Patrick Elliot-Smith, wine maker and owner of Elan Vineyards The decision was made not to harvest any grapes this year or sell fruit to other winemakers due to smoke taint. “We cannot afford a bad vintage,” he said. The delays in lab results can be problematic for wine makers facing an imminent decision whether to harvest or not, according to Elliot-Smith. Labs overwhelmed Gordon Burns, co-founder and technical director of ETS Laboratories, told Reuters it was far too early to speculate about the extent of impact on grapes in areas where smoke was persistent. “Every location is different, and smoke exposure may be transitory and as little as none at all. Any fire impacts will certainly not be to the entire vintage in any of the affected winegrowing regions,” he added. ETS is one of the country’s leading wine labs and is headquartered in Napa Valley. The lab is currently dealing with a backlog of smoke impact testing following this year’s fires. Last week, a notice on their website warned of a wait until November for new tests submitted.

The science of smoke taint Grapevines are more sensitive to smoke uptake at different stages of the growing season. Research shows key periods of grapevine sensitivity, according to Western Australia’s Department of Agriculture and Food.

LOWER RISK When the grapevine shows short shoots or flowering. YOUNG SHOOTS FLOWERS MID RISK If the berries are pea sized or entering the “veraison” phase, where grapes first begin to ripen. SMALL GRAPES VERAISON HIGHER RISK The higher risk of smoke taint begins seven days after veraison though to harvesting. VINEGRAPES LOWER RISK When the grapevine shows short shoots or flowering. FLOWERS YOUNG SHOOTS MID RISK If the berries are pea sized or entering the “veraison” phase, where grapes first begin to ripen. SMALL GRAPES VERAISON HIGHER RISK The higher risk of smoke taint begins seven days after veraison though to harvesting. VINEGRAPES HIGHER RISK LOWER RISK MID RISK When the grapevine shows short shoots or flowering. If the berries are pea sized or entering the “veraison” phase, where grapes first begin to ripen. The higher risk of smoke taint begins seven days after veraison though to harvesting. YOUNG SHOOTS FLOWERS SMALL GRAPES VERAISON VINEGRAPES HIGHER RISK LOWER RISK MID RISK When the grapevine shows short shoots or flowering. If the berries are pea sized or entering the “veraison” phase, where grapes first begin to ripen. The higher risk of smoke taint begins seven days after veraison though to harvesting. YOUNG SHOOTS FLOWERS SMALL GRAPES VERAISON VINEGRAPES HIGHER RISK LOWER RISK MID RISK When the grapevine shows short shoots or flowering. If the berries are pea sized or entering the “veraison” phase, where grapes first begin to ripen. The higher risk of smoke taint begins seven days after veraison though to harvesting. YOUNG SHOOTS FLOWERS SMALL GRAPES VERAISON VINEGRAPES

Smoke exposure can also impact the functioning of the vine, result in the delay of fruit ripening or alter the sugar content of the fruit. The smoky flavour may appear during the fermentation process or even as late as after bottling. Grapes that have already been picked from the vine before exposure are safe from smoke taint. Harvest timing plays a key role in whether a vintage is exposed and therefore ruined by smoke. These timings depend on both the local climate and the grape and can vary widely.

Harvest time The graphic below shows harvest timings for the wine growing districts across the state of California by grape type, according to the Department of Viticulture and Enology at the University of California, Davis.

Smoke levels California avg. atmospheric organic carbon Heavy smoke Aug. Sept. Oct. Nov. Grape harvesting Viognier Muscat Blanc Sav. Blanc Volume Thickness represents amount of grape crushed in California, 2019 Chardonnay 642,000 tons Pinot Noir Syrah Barbera Still on the vines Grapes may have been exposed to smoke. French Colombard Symphony Merlot Zinfandel Cabernet Sauvignon 581,000 tons Malbec Muscat of Alexandria Rubired Smoke levels California avg. atmospheric organic carbon Heavy smoke Aug. Sept. Oct. Nov. Grape harvest periods Viognier Muscat Blanc Sav. Blanc Volume Thickness represents amount of grape crushed in California in 2019 Chardonnay 642,000 tons White grape Pinot Noir Red grape Chenin Blanc Syrah Barbera Burger French Colombard Symphony Still on the vines Mid to late-season grapes could have been subjected to smoke. Merlot Grenache White Riesling Zinfandel Cabernet Sauvignon 581,000 tons Malbec Tannat Cabernet Franc Ruby Cabernet Muscat of Alexandria Rubired Smoke levels California avg. atmospheric organic carbon Heavy smoke Aug. Sept. Oct. Nov. Grape harvest periods Viognier Muscat Blanc Sav. Blanc Volume Thickness represents amount of grape crushed in California in 2019 Chardonnay 642,000 tons White grape Pinot Noir Red grape Chenin Blanc Syrah Barbera Burger French Colombard Still on the vines Most of these mid to late-season grapes likely to be unharvested. This means they could have been subjected to smoke. Symphony Merlot Grenache White Riesling Zinfandel Cabernet Sauvignon 581,000 tons Malbec Tannat Cabernet Franc Ruby Cabernet Muscat of Alexandria Rubired Smoke levels California state-wide average of atmospheric organic carbon Heavy smoke July August September October November Grape harvest periods across growing districts Viognier Muscat Blanc Sauvignon Blanc Volume Thickness represents amount of grape crushed in California in 2019 Chardonnay 642,000 tons White grape Pinot Noir Red grape Chenin Blanc California’s most popular white grape. Early harvest in certain areas means some grapes may have already been picked. Syrah Barbera Burger French Colombard Symphony Still on the vines Most of these mid to late-season grapes likely to be unharvested. This means they could have been subjected to smoke. Merlot Grenache White Riesling Zinfandel 581,000 tons crushed in 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon Malbec Ruby Cabernet Muscat of Alexandria Rubired Heavy smoke Smoke levels California state-wide average of atmospheric organic carbon July August September October November November Grape harvest periods across growing districts Viognier Muscat Blanc Sauvignon Blanc Volume Thickness represents amount of grape crushed in California in 2019 Chardonnay 642,000 tons California’s most popular white grape. Early harvest in certain areas means some grapes may have already been picked. White grape Pinot Noir Red grape Chenin Blanc Syrah Barbera Burger French Colombard Symphony Still on the vines Most of these mid to late-season grapes likely to be unharvested. This means they could have been subjected to smoke. Merlot Grenache White Riesling Zinfandel 581,000 tons crushed in 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon Malbec Ruby Cabernet Muscat of Alexandria Rubired

“You have a far greater potential for tainted wine the closer you are to the fire,” said Eric Jensen, owner of Booker and My Favorite Neighbor wineries in California’s Paso Robles region. “We’re testing constantly and we believe in Paso we’ll be blessed because of the distance that the smoke traveled to get to us. But in Napa and Sonoma, the proximity is causing issues.” California is not the only state affected. Further North in Oregon’s picturesque Willamette Valley, Jason Hanson of Hanson Vineyards expects his crews may only harvest five tons of grapes, down from the 25 to 30 tons his fields yielded last year, due to smoke taint from nearby fires. “With the dense smoke that we’ve had at the ground level for so long now, almost everything has to be affected or damaged,” Hanson said. “I have a yearly fight with the birds. This year I’ll just let them win.” Oregon, Washington state and California together produce about 90% of all U.S. wine. The true impact on the $70 billion industry will not be known for months as the wildfire season is not yet over, and crop damage can vary greatly.