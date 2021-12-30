Anatomy of a death threat

Trump supporters have waged a campaign of intimidation against the state and local officials who administer U.S. elections. This visual analysis explores hundreds of menacing messages - and explains why they’re difficult to counter.

“You and your family will be killed very slowly.” “We're coming after you and every motherf----r that stole this election with our second amendment. Subpoenas be damned. You're going to be served lead, you f---ng, f---ing enemy communist c---sucker. You will be served lead.” “We will f---ing take you out. F--- your family. F--- your life. And you deserve the f---ing throat to the knife you f---ing c--t. Watch your f---ing back you f---ing silly b----. Watch your f---ing back.” “You guys are a bunch of f---ing clowns and all you dirty c---suckers are about to get f---ing popped. I f---ing guarantee it. I see it in your f---ing stars, c---sucker.” “She will go missing very soon!!! #looseend” “Watch your back. I KNOW WHERE YOU SLEEP, I SEE YOU SLEEPING. BE AFRAID, BE VERRY AFRAID. I hope you die.” “I want to thank you for such a great job you all did on stealing the election, I hope you all go to jail for treason, I hope your children get molested. You all going to f---ing die.” “She’ll be suicided with 2 bullets to the back of the head.” “WE ARE COMING FOR YOU!!! WE WILL NOT GO AWAY NOR WILL WE EVER F---ING STOP YOU K--E! … WE ARE NOW WATCHING YOUR CHILDREN AND LOVED ONES. SEE YOU SOON.” “Your daughter is beautiful…I'd be a shame if something happened to her.” “EVERYONE WITH A GUN IS GOING TO BE AT YOUR HOUSE- AMERICANS LOOK AT THE NAME- ANOTHER JEW CAUGHT UP IN UNITED STATES VOTER FRAUD.”

You c---suckers are done. This might be a good time to put a f---ing pistol in your f---ing mouth and pull the trigger…

WARNING: The audio file below contains profanity and threats of violence.

Excerpt of a Dec. 2020 voicemail for the office of Jim Condos, Vermont’s secretary of state:

About 110 of the 850 messages Reuters collected appear to meet what law professors and attorneys say is the federal threshold for prosecution. That would make them so-called true threats, generally defined as those intended to put a person in fear of death or bodily harm or to inflict severe emotional distress. In many other messages, harassers call for violence without threatening to act themselves. Arrests for threatening election workers have been rare, even in cases of true threats.

You guys sure did some propaganda s--t about f---ing (inaudible) for Biden you f---ing pieces of s--t. You left-wing f---ing f------s, f---ing socialists, f---ing pig motherf-----s. You guys will pay in the end, motherf-----s. You f---ing cheated and lied. You guys f---ing lied and cheating. (Inaudible) f---ing only Biden only f---ing (inaudible) s--t motherf-----s. F--- you, you pieces of s--t. You motherf-----r (Inaudible) the republic fight again. And you guys are f---ing dead motherf----r. Someday motherf-----s.

WARNING: The audio file below contains profanity and threats of violence.

Reuters obtained the messages through public records requests, interviews, and an examination of hundreds of online posts. Reporters focused on gathering examples from states that were among the most hotly contested in the 2020 presidential race. The case set isn’t a statistically representative sample, but it offers insights into the nature of this campaign of fear.

We'll f---ing kill you. You f---ing thunder c--t f---ing b---- liar. We will f---ing demand an audit. We will demand the truth and you will f---ing pay for your f---ing lying a-- remarks you f---ing thunder c--t butt b--- a-- f---ing liberal a-- lying RINO. We will f---ing take you out. F--- your family. F--- your life. And you deserve the f---ing throat to the knife you f---ing c--t. Watch your f---ing back.

WARNING: The audio file below contains profanity and threats of violence.

Reuters has documented more than 850 threatening and hostile messages aimed at election officials and staff related to the 2020 election. Virtually all expressed support for former President Donald Trump or echoed his debunked contention that the election was stolen. The messages spanned 30 jurisdictions in 16 states. They came via emails, voicemails, texts, letters and Internet posts.

The messages collected by Reuters are only a sample of all threats to election workers nationally, taken mostly from states, counties and cities where officials were specifically targeted with false fraud allegations by Trump and his allies. Nearly a quarter of those hostile messages suggested the targets should die. Some called for executions. Many less-violent messages take a legal tack, for instance alleging treason and calling for the target to be investigated, prosecuted or jailed. Dozens of messages use sexual or misogynistic language. A smaller number use racist or anti-Semitic terms.

The problem: the U.S. Supreme Court has not clearly defined a “true threat,” scholars say. That makes it difficult for police and prosecutors to know where to draw the line. Law enforcement officials often look for language or context that reflects a clear intent to act or instill fear, rather than simply suggesting a frightening outcome. For instance, many prosecutors would consider “I will kill you” as a clear threat, but “you should die” as legally protected speech.

The U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment provides sweeping freedom-of-speech protections, even for statements that advocate violence. The Constitution does not, however, protect direct threats to a person’s life or safety, legal scholars say.

Below are six hostile messages. Each was sent to state or local election workers after they or their offices were falsely accused of voting fraud. Reuters asked legal experts to categorize the threats as either true threats or protected speech. See if you can guess their answers.

Though the message does not explicitly promise violence, it shows an intent to intimidate and likely would put a reasonable person in fear of an action the sender means to take.

Not quite. Our experts say this appears to be a true threat .

Correct. Our experts agree this appears to be a true threat .

“ You broke the law. STOP USING YOUR TACTICS. STOP NOW. Watch your back. I KNOW WHERE YOU SLEEP, I SEE YOU SLEEPING. BE AFRAID, BE VERRY AFRAID. I hope you die. ”

This message suggests a violent outcome, but does not show intent by the sender to act; a general call for executing traitors is common political hyperbole.

Not quite. Our experts say this appears to be protected speech .

Correct. Our experts agree this appears to be protected speech .

“ She cheated and she knows she cheated and she should be shot for treason. ”

Experts say this message carries an explicit promise that the sender will carry out a violent act, as well as a clear intent to frighten or intimidate.

Not quite. Our experts say this appears to be a true threat .

Correct. Our experts agree this appears to be a true threat .

“ We will f---ing take you out. F--- your family. F--- your life. And you deserve the f---ing throat to the knife you f---ing c--t. Watch your f---ing back you f---ing silly b---h. Watch your f---ing back. ”

Experts say this message is too vague, and the intent for harm isn’t explicit enough. It could be interpreted that the sender intends to stage a protest or vote the individual out of office, rather than to commit violence.

Not quite. Our experts say this appears to be protected speech .

Correct. Our experts agree this appears to be protected speech .

Experts say this message does not show clear intent to inflict harm; it could be intended as a warning that the recipient’s children will be ashamed or embarrassed.

Not quite. Our experts say this appears to be protected speech .

Correct. Our experts agree this appears to be protected speech .

“ You're just part of the deep state and you're following their lip service. Your kids are going to pay the price for your stupidity. ”

Experts say this message could reasonably be seen as showing credible intent to take extrajudicial action and commit a specific, violent act.

Not quite. Our experts say this appears to be a true threat .

Correct. Our experts agree this appears to be a true threat .

“ We're coming after you and every motherf----r that stole this election with our second amendment. Subpoenas be damned. You're going to be served lead, you f---ing, f---ing enemy communist c---sucker. You will be served lead. ”

“I’d be terrified by some of these messages, but if it’s protected by the First Amendment, there’s basically nothing you can do about it…. How it makes a person feel doesn’t really make a difference.”

Threats that instill fear don’t necessarily merit prosecution under U.S. law. Of the 200 messages collected by Reuters that called for the death of an election staffer - often by hanging, or firing squad - only 66 could potentially be prosecuted under federal law, legal scholars said.

Mary McCord, former acting U.S. assistant attorney general, now at Georgetown University Law Center’s Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection.

Many of the messages gathered by Reuters “would meet the standard of a threat, because it's directly talking about acts of violence, injury and even death to people and their family members.”

Reuters combed court records, news accounts and legal databases to identify prosecutions involving threats to election workers and other public officials. The review found four cases since November 2020 of people charged with threatening an election official or worker. In the same period, at least 14 people were prosecuted for threatening members of the U.S. Congress – often with language strikingly similar to threats documented against election workers.

At a local and state level , Reuters found 2 people charged by prosecutors for threats against members of Congress, and 3 charged for threats against election workers:

At the federal level , Reuters found 12 people charged by prosecutors for threats against members of Congress, and 1 charged for threats against an election worker:

Reuters was unable to determine whether federal lawmakers receive more threats overall than election workers, which might explain the difference. Legal experts note that state and local law enforcement agencies often lack the funding or expertise to pursue complicated threat cases – particularly when threats are sent anonymously, as many of those examined by Reuters were.

Kendra Albert, clinical instructor and director of the Initiative for a Representative First Amendment at Harvard Law School.

Prosecuting threats can demand “a fair amount of time and energy … or a level of technological prowess that some police departments don't have,” such as tracking anonymous emails. But “the FBI is perfectly capable” of doing that work in federal cases.

Amid limited response from law enforcement, threats against election workers persist long after the contested 2020 election.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) told Reuters that it, too, is committed to pursuing any criminal, election-related threats.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced a task force to investigate and bring charges against people who threaten election workers in June after Reuters revealed the extent of the trend. So far, the task force has made no arrests. A Justice spokesperson said the department is committed to assessing reported threats of violence against election workers and officials, “and when a matter does rise to the level of a criminal threat, vigorously investigating the matter with all our criminal tools and aggressively prosecuting the matter where appropriate.”

In some cases, threats surged months after the election, often when new false or baseless allegations of election fraud were made by Trump or his allies, or reported by sympathetic right-wing media outlets.

The sender’s gender is evident in 520 of the 850-plus messages reviewed. Of those, about four in five were men. Of the 74 messages that indicate a sender’s location, about two in five came from outside the state of the targeted official. Reuters identified at least 10 high-volume senders, each responsible for 10 or more messages. Those 10 authors generated at least 180 messages, about a fifth of those reviewed.

About half the messages documented here were anonymous. But the messages offer some insight into the senders. Most appear to be male. Many lived far from the officials they targeted. A handful sent large numbers of messages.

Here's a look at more than 500 of the messages, a snapshot of the outpouring of threats against U.S. election workers inspired by Trump’s false claims of fraud. Some are excerpts, and other messages were edited for length and clarity, or to remove the name of the person threatened.

Potentially criminal threat Likely protected speech

Sleep tight, the time when they kick down your door in the middle of the night is approaching fast....

Let’s burn her house down and kill her family

Wanna join Jesus in heaven?

You're not welcome in Arizona, you b----.... Be afraid, very afraid. The truth always wins out. You piece of s---.

Patriots are coming for you.

Your kids are going to pay the price for your stupidity.

Your family is going to pay for this.

We're coming for you, you b----.

We have a Second Amendment. We're coming for you... We're taking all of you motherf-----g communist c---suckers out.

You can't run for governor when you're already dead. We are going to hang you for treason, you f---ing b----. You're going down.

Die, b----, die. Die you b---- die. I hate you. I hate you... I hate you... I hate you... Die you b---- die.

This woman should be strung up in the goddamn state capitol.

Pain is coming. There's no place to hide.

You're a criminal. You should be charged with treason.

You have been held to account and we the people are coming after you... You have been warned.

We know what you've done. You have poked the wrong bear... You can't hide... you're going down. That's a promise you're going down.

You're going to be hanging by the gallows at the state courthouse when this is all done, just so you know. You might as well give up, it's your only option.... we're going to be building the gallows and you're going up there along with the governor.

That b---- needs to be strung up.

We are the voters. We're taxpayers. And if you continue to threaten me, we will get a group together. You will be out. You're going to be out anyway. You will be out.

I hope the military gets her and I hope they execute her and I hope they play on live TV because I will watch it with joy.

I hope the military tribunal tries her for treason and executes her live on TV... Military tribunal with execution for everybody involved, the American people are waking and we're going to demand this. Your days are numbered.

You are criminals... you know that you cheated. OK, don't sit here and urinate down our backs and pretend that it's raining.

We are coming for you. We will find you and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law...You guys don't even realize armed people are starting to gather. We will not allow this election to go through. Figure it out or suffer the consequences you create.

Your children and your families need to be tried for treason and executed at Gitmo with you.... And if your children can't be tried for treason like you, then I pray that your children get cancer. And die a slow, miserable death. And you have to watch.

We'll take your butt out and we won't wait for the legislators to do it.

Either the proper authorities are going to come get you or a bunch of patriots are going to...you guys are in danger of getting dragged out of your offices physically. I don't think you understand the seriousness of your situation.

Severe consequences huh? You mean like fed feet first through a wood chipper?...

Unless they are hung for treason it won’t be severe enough.

Give em a f---ing Alabama necktie, you piece of s--- f---ing traitor.

You f---ing renege on this deal or give them any more troubles, your a-- will never make it to your next little board meeting.

I happen to have some knowledge of people that are going to be coming and visiting the homes of the board of supervisors and basically executing their families. Should be fun.

Think long and hard this weekend…the end is near. How will YOU show up for your maker? ...

It is treason to the People of Arizona what you are doing to us.

To certify fraudulent votes is tantamount to treason.

DO RIGHT AND GIVE UP. YOU ARE CAUGHT!!!!!

Treason is punishable by death...Protect yourself. Let the truth be told when your investigated.

It’s gonna be great when the evidence is shown and y’all knowingly committed treason...Cant wait for you to be charged with treason

How much money did it take for you to turn on your country and commit treason? I hope it was worth it because karma is waiting around the corner for you.

You denying the public the ability to audit their elections, in my book, is immediately considered treason.

You are a traitor to the people of Arizona and this great nation.

Treason is death. We will find the truth.

You know your days are numbered... I'm sure you know treason is punishable by death

We all hope you die a slow and painful death

I'm sure your mom and dad are so proud of their traitor son. How can you sleep at night?

Destroying our Republic in favor of Communism is going to come back to get all of you

When the truth comes out the payoffs won't be worth the prison time you will all serve!

everyone knows you jerks are ... treasonous cowards.

You are all going to jail. Mark my words! It is coming.

Your treasonous lies are being exposed.

I hope you all end up in jail for what you’re doing.

When it’s said and done people will be going to jail. Why not come clean before it’s to late?

People are going to have to be prosecuted

You’re a disgusting, cheating, lying, horrendous human being.

You're a corrupt peice of s---. I hope you go to jail f---face, corrupting our election. You should hang for this. Go to hell motherf-----...

TREASON Hang Them!!!!!!!!!!

Every dam Democrat fraudster needs to be put in front of a firing squad

Hang [redacted] in front of the Capitol

Why are you such a f---ing traitor to your country? You know d--n well the motherf------s cheated on that election...I don't know who paid you off, but you're going to need that money to keep the fire burning in hell where you're going.

LAWYER UP!!

We are a Democratic Republic, not a dictatorship...you should be nervous

We want to go back to hand counted paper ballots. You are on notice.

As General Flynn says 'every lie will be revealed, every traitor will be punished'

I'm excited to see her be hung for treason. So excited

I am a hunter and I think you should be hunted for how you betrayed Arizona...you will never be safe in Arizona again. I promise you

Any Republican that doesn't stand with Trump is a traitor

You are now my mortal enemy...I want you to know this is not going away and this movement will grow and we are coming.

When all of you pieces of s--- are executed for treason, what the f--- are your families going to do living in a world in which they know that their family members were some of the biggest pieces of s--- that ever existed on the planet?

Our movement is growing and we're f---ing coming for you.

Quick Dicking around. You know, Trump won.

In case you're planning on jumping off a building, please have somebody videotape it so we can all watch...I can't wait for that... That's what you get for being a traitor

When [redacted] the c--- is executed for treason, what are you f---ing traitors going to be doing for work?

We have the Second Amendment and we're going to exercise that Second Amendment...You people are the enemy of the United States of America

You're a liar who continues to lie. And someday it will come back to you and it will all come out and that day is coming.

I heard you were running for governor... I got a good slogan for your campaign...Back in December, I got hung for treason.

I can't wait to see her Hopefully hang

The red coats this time are coming to get you b----

Days are numbered.

Everybody knows you. Everybody hates you.

Your days are numbered.

One day you're going to stand in front of our maker, our creator, and you will have to answer to Him

You should be scared to death

There could be a million people there in two days, so she better mind her P's and Q's

We know what you've done. You have poked the wrong bear. We are watching you commit fraud again. And you you're committing an act of treason. You can't hide. You won't be able to hide. You're committing an act of treason. ...you're you're going down. That's a promise you're going down.

Treason punishable by death...Man, I hope you get justice.

You've got caught.

The election was rigged, you were a part of it. Jesus help you.

I hope the Republican Party puts you in Gitmo with all the other corrupt sons of b-----s that were part of this election

You're going to be destroyed soon and I will applaud it

The Communist Party will have a great position for you.

My vote was stolen and I know it was stolen and I can prove it was stolen

You need to stop, you're going to make a lot of people really mad.

You cannot stop what is coming... Take care of business down there before something really bad happens.

If anyone is found guilty in a court of law for obstructing the election, I think the penalty for this should be treason and the public hanging

I hope the military gets her and I hope they execute her and I hope they play on live TV because I will watch it with joy.

I hope the military tribunal tries her for treason and executes her live on TV...Your days are numbered.

I've never seen anything like this. They're oiling up the rifles. People have had it…If this thing isn't fixed, it's going to get out of control… We're not going to put up with this.

I'm pretty sure there's going to be a civil war. And Republicans that don't stand with Trump could go down with the Democrats

I'm telling you, better straighten this s---- out or there will be a civil war

if this election is not overturned, we will stand up. We will stand up with our Second Amendment rights.

Hopefully someone will put a bullet in your f---ing head, you f---ing ugly motherf---ing skank...

Be very, very careful what you do in the next week will touch every part of your future. You need to know that this will define the rest of your existence.

You have been held to account and we the people are coming after you. We know that you are working for Soros and the Clinton Foundation. ... You have been warned.

You need to get your tampon in your p---y hole correct. You understand we the people own you.

When are we going to start seeing people put in prison for the fraud that took place in the 2020 election?

You should be in jail and you will be in jail. Best advice is turn yourself in and cut a deal now. Only the first ones to confess what they know will get relief.

Let’s hope the people in Arizona stand up and demand justice.

Can you look in your grandchildren's eyes and say you have done everything to serve the majority of AZ and in an honest way? I don't think so. How do you live with yourselves?

You are looking like you are hiding something. DO A REAL FORENSIC AUDIT PLEASE!!!!

May you and your surname forever go down in history as selling out Arizona and the United States of America!

We are P----D. You should be in JAIL!

I would hate to be in your shoes, because what’s coming is going to be ugly, I’m quite sure.

You and your family will be the target of ridicule in the State. Your only option is to save yourself, and the country, or pay for your crimes.

I would have arrested all of these people already if I had the power to do so. I vote to arrest. Arest and put them in solitary.

Why would you cover up this fraud.......you need to turn everything over and repent for your sins and beg for forgiveness..

Hey guys wake up.... before its too late....people are p----d off....like me.

Hey guys we know what's going on...you really think you're just going to hide out until Jan 20th?

Hey traitors - what are we doing here? What are you hiding and why are you hiding it? You're all going to tossed.

Good morning traitors ... Everyone knows what happened already and as info continues to pour out you look dumber and dumber.....I would even say criminal.

my sincerest hope is that you're all locked up. For a nice long while.

Why are you not jailed? Great question...criminals should go to jail and you are all complicit.

Thanks for cooperating scum. I hope you didnt tamper with the evidence.

Don't feel bad, you scumbags are just one piexce of the corruption puzzle in America. ... You miserable crums.

Hey gentlemen, hope you cheaters didn't destroy evidence.

You criminals we knew this was coming

You scum rat f--ks...

When will you five be apprehended and locked up?

Hey morons...everyone knows what you did...and destroying ballots is a federal offense last I checked. Prison time boys.

Lets get you boys fitted up for your orange jumpsuits ...soon

The Maricopa clowncar must roll on....you guys are real f---ing scum.

Let me guess, you f---ing morons didn't know that the ballots had watermarks which are identified by ultraviolet light.....hahahaha you stupid f---s.

You f---ing crybabies are whining about death threats....you are sellouts of your consituents....ur also criminals....and deserve all the heat coming your way....

Good morning Maricopa scumbags.....keep fighting its only going to get uglier.

You corrupt scum. Resign already. This entire board needs to resign.

Hey guys I'm smelling long prison sentences....is this treason? Selling the country to a chinese agent?

Get your s--- together a--holes ur going to jail.

Are you scumbags ready for jail?

All of you scumbags belong in jail. And that's where you will be.

Haha you f---ing morons are all going to jail.

The morons are going down with the ship I see...

Time for jail.

Jail time boys.....please ignore this subpoena Im begging you

Haha which of you stupid f---s going to snitch ... Can't wait.

FYI you a--holes Penalty for treason in USA Treason laws in the United States. Penalty: Death, or life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

YOU ARE ALL DISCUSTING

Do a real audit you discusting pigs! What the hell are you hiding???????

You all should quit and resign from your positions. You are all an embarrassment to the people who elected you.

WE the people are still waiting. YOU are putting this country in a very dangerous situation! We will not let this go. DO WHAT IS RIGHT

We are coming for the truth. BEWARE!

You all should be proud to what you have done to America with that fake audit. Comply with the Senate Subpoena NOW Rot in hell you worthless b------s.

TREASON. GOOD LUCK YOU FOOLS!

What the hell is going on there? Are you crooks stupid or both!

You fools better hope nothing is found in the real audit. I sincerely hope that is the case. IF NOT, YOU WILL PAY DEARLY

Don’t try and be a hero for the Deep State! The entire nation is watching you.

We’re watching you son!

ENJOY PRISON!

Every one of your a---- belongs in prison!!!

Your whole group of treasonous criminal a------s are getting the boot and will face the citizens of our country. When the proof is complete, you f---ing a--holes are done.

You people are sick, I sure hope karma is coming for you.

You all have failed the nation.

You all have eyes in the back of your heads? People have a limit.

YOUR CRIMES WILL BE MADE PUBLIC…YOUR LEGACIES WILL BE DESTROYED…YOUR FAMILIES WILL BE LEFT WITH NOTHING BUT SHAME

YOU MOTHERF-----S ARE IN DEEP S--T!

Prison awaits you corrupt communist motherf-----s!

I’M PRAYING YOU COMMUNIST PIECES OF S--- STAND BEFORE A FIRING SQUAD FOR YOUR TREASON.

Biden in a casket and Trump ascends the white house steps ministering to a crowd in front of the white house.

I pray you face a Military Tribunal (and you will) and you are convicted of Treason and put to death. Preferably a public firing squad.

I pray that when you get to prison, you are abused nightly.

Maybe your regretting taking Soros money now!!!! TO LATE PRISON TIME NOTHING LESS.

You have the RIGHT to remain silent until the GALLOWS DROPS!!!!!!!

GITMO! & Guillotine

TREASON Hanging or Guillotine ?

Sellout your country and you get NO NO NO NO NO simpathy from anybody!! TREASON

GITMO / GUILLOTINE / PAY PER VIEW !!!!!

Military Trial or Suicide ? YOUR CALL & DO THE RIGHT THING !!!!!!!!

Jail Time U LOOSER'S!!!!!!

TRAITORS / SELLOUTS / AMATEUR CRIMINALS/ SOROS FLUNKIES / IF YOU EVER GET OUT OF JAIL HOW WILL YOU EVER BE ABLE TO WALK AMONG THE PEOLE

YOUR WEAK !!!!!!!!!

TREASON = GOOD BYE = Firing Squad / Hanging / Guillotine TAKE YOUR PICK !!!!!

do you regret taking the money now you f---s !!!!!!!!!!

Sellout your country and you get NO NO NO NO NO simpathy from anybody ! TREASON Hanging or Guillotine ?

TREASON Hanging or Guillotine ?

WHO IS GOING TO RAT FIRST ?

Soros got you stupid amateur criminals to sell out your country Wow !!!! “THE PEOPLE WON’T LIKE THAT !!!!!!! you can run but they say you can’t hide.

YOU MOTHERF------S ARE BEING EXPOSED TO THE WORLD AT MIKE LINDELL’S CYBER SYMPOSIUM. ARE YOU WATCHING?

Y’all sh--ing your pants now, aren’t you? Gitmo for treason sounds pretty scary!

Are you all Clinton/McCain SRA pedophiles too? We’ve heard what you all do... Gitmo!!!

MAKE SURE YOUR ATTORNEYS HAVE TRIBUNAL EXPERIENCE!!!

Will that come out in your state trials, if there are any, or does that come out during your crimes against humanity tribunals???

When you try to deny your bad behavior and get caught and don’t own up, you will never be forgiven and your life (or lives) will be miserable and you’ll never recover.

You libs and rinos are a lot f---ing louder on Twitter when you whine and moan.... NOTHING CAN STOP WHAT IS COMING!!!

Watch what happens to this moron for treason. He and his family and friends are about to be dragged through the mud for the rest of his miserable, treasonous life.

Get ready to do some hard time too!!!

Lawsuits are def coming. Against their estates. After their tribunals. Their families will have nothing.

GET AN HONEST JOB. .... YOU ARE A PART OF THIS… HOW MUCH ARE YOU INVOLVED?!? I AM ALL OVER THIS.

You are all going to hell!

YOU ARE HIDING THE TRUTH FOR A REASON WATCH YOUR F---ING BACKS MOTHERF-----S!!!

I would hate to be related to any of you...I feel bad for your families... Enjoy your final weeks of freedom...

F--- YOU A--HOLES

YOU ARE F---ING CRIMINALS WHO WILL DIE IN JAIL

You are F---ING JOKES of human beings…hiding like the little b-----s you are = fraud…

The entire WORLD knows you pieces of s--t are lying and hiding information on purpose…ENJOY PRISON.

You are all going to rot in hell for eternity! You are lying criminals who deserve what is coming..

You should fear us more than anyone or anything.

I’ve encountered plenty of slime in my day, but you corrupt, incompetent swamp-rats take the cake! ... If there’s any justice in this world you’ll be going to jail!

Treasonous/ ELECTRIC CHAIR for you all.

Treason!!!!

If you think you and your families will not be impacted by the fall of America....wait and see.

Do the right thing and confess your sins!!!!! You should be ashamed of yourselves. Think about the people that died for our freedom and you sold all of us out!!!

Resignation is not going to save you all from your criminal charges. I warned you. You are all going down! Loving it!

I can’t wait until YOU GO TO JAIL along with your other scum cronies!

When public hangings are brought back, your crusty a-- will be swinging high from a tree.

Someone is likely to end your pathetic existence very soon...that goes for the rest of your pack of commies!

I have every intention to hold you accountable for criminal actions.

YOU WILL NEVER BE ABLE TO WALK AROUND ARIZONA IN PUBLIC AGAIN without being heckled, harassed, and by those who recognize you and know your families.... I am sure kids are being told about how you are s------g over everyone in Arizona by not doing the right legal thing.....

We will not forget your betrayal of the people you are supposed to represent and betrayal of America.

I wish I could be the one to put the noose around your neck for obstructing the forensic audits

Very soon you will have a very special gift. Buckle up MOTHERF----R!

You are a disgrace to this Country and I hope you have a f---ing heart attack ... In a perfect world, traitors are hung by their scrawny little necks until dead!

You can try to deflect and hide but Trump, Fann, and We The People are coming after you! We look forward to your imprisonment and your execution for treason!

You corrupt SOB... lying scumbags like you will never win

You just can't stand having to submit to the will of your people so you devalued our votes, stuffed ballot boxes with fake Biden votes, and threw our rightful President Trump in the trash.

This was the worst disgusting vile crime committed upon the American people in history. AND NO ONE DID ANYTHING!

You are a pathetic disgrace to the American people. You have destroyed the America we love

You do nothing when our country is being taken over by corruption, fraud, lies, hate, fear, and illegal election crimes that are stripping us of our rights, freedoms, and livelihoods.

YOU WORTHLESS, CORRUPT, TRAITOR! YOUR PEOPLE ARE DEMANDING ANSWERS!!! YOU CANT EXPLAIN S--- CAUSE YOU ARE A WORTHLESS, CORRUPT, PIG!!!!

I'm sending messages to 873 different lawmakers around the country. No one ever wants to answer any of my messages that have to do with the last illegal fraudulent election.

How pathetically worthless and corrupt can you get. You vile, treasonous, corrupt, fraudulent, politicians have committed the worst act of treason ever committed upon the American people!

I believe the 2nd amendment is for filthy globalist jewbag kikes like yourself. I pray someone else does too, and shoots you in your f---ing head.

I can't wait for your trial and execution for treason. It will be a great day and cause for celebration.

You messed with the wrong people today sister. You better run and hide... Run and hide

We know what you did and we're coming for you

Do you even realize the magnitude of what's coming?

We the People coming for you traitors..

WE ARE COMING FOR EVERYTHING YOU TROGLODYTES STOLE FROM US. YOU BETTER MAKE YOUR PEACE WITH THE LORD

WE ARE COMING FOR YOU LYING CHEATING DIRTBAGS...YOU F---ING N--I SCUM WILL GO TO PRISON OVER THIS FRAUD

Watch your back. I KNOW WHERE YOU SLEEP, I SEE YOU SLEEPING. BE AFRAID, BE VERRY AFRAID. I hope you die.

You will never walk the streets in peace again....The punishment for treason is death. NO DEALS!

The Secretary will hang for her crimes.

I want to ask you to your face if you know what the punishment for TREASON is? Hanging until dead or Lethal Injection? Because within several months you will have to decide between the two.

Prepare for the gallows.

Your going to hang from the tree of liberty.

Patriots will string her up from the highest branch

Guess who is going to hang when all the fraud is revealed? (*Hint ..look in the mirror)

Corrupt secretaries of state will all hang when the stolen election is revealed

[Redacted] will hang for the high crimes of treason. Election fraud is no joke. Patriots will take care of you. I would move and change your address... quickly

Penalty for treason? Hanging or firing squad. You can pick.

This will not end well for the TRAITORS!

It won’t go well if this Dominion S--- is allowed to continued to be used to THROW elections of People and Issues in Colorado. COUNT ON IT

WE ARE COMING FOR YOU

Lack of urgency and complete transparency in our state’s voting mechanism, will assure some very interesting activity and consequences

Treason is dealth with at military tribunal. Enjoy your stay at Gitmo you traitor

You're getting closer to the gallows the more you decide to hide the truth

TREASON! You do know the punishment!

Treason carries the death penalty.

You are the scum of the earth Your days are numbered

TREASON = DEATH PENALTY

I'm asking G-d that the tribunal finds you guilty of treason and you'll have a noose around your neck

can't wait to watch her swinging from a noose

Can't wait for you to hang for election fraud hahahahha

Can't wait to watch you hang for treason

WE THE PEOPLE KNOW! ALL THE COMPLICIT ONES WILL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE! COUNT ON IT!

You’ll be tried in a military tribunal,… With all the others, Down to the last poll worker. You are a useful idiot, you guys will take the fall, unless you expose them first make the right choice, G-d save your soul.

You may think your honest but you are an accomplice to the greatest steal ever.

I cannot wait until you and the rest of the America-hating establishment are thrown in jail. It will be an awesome day for America. And, it IS coming... Pack lightly. lol

It continually amazes me to see how a few people with few skills or credentials think themselves the decision makers of other people's lives and it's especially pronounced with white women like [redacted].

TRUMP WON BIGLY AND YOU ARE GOING TO END UP IN PRISON (if your lucky) For Treason.

You're all f---ing dead, you're all f---ing dead. Do you hear me?

it's just one word, treason, treason, firing squad, lethal injection, electrocution, treason.

They are bringing back the firing squad and electrocution, treason...The hammer is about to come down....it might be a good time to put a f---ing gun in your f---ing mouth.

If this man disenfranchised people of their votes he deserves worse than life in prison

A good mug for USA’s Top 10 Terrorist list. Wanted DEAD or ALIVE

This man will be dead within 2 weeks

Blow this s--- up. Share, put his name everywhere. No rest for this s---bag.

I know he drives a truck. I know his truck is parked at his house.

[W]e are already watching you. Come clean and you will live.

“What is the penalty for TREASON?”

They certify this election and we go to war...Now it’s time we fight. And when I mean fight I don’t mean yelling it’s not fair. I mean we fight these communist, marxist lying sh—bags. That means [redacted] never has peace and we smash each and every voting machine in every state that uses them

You have no idea what information I have or how your loose lips and arrogance is your ultimate weakness.

how dare you say there's no voter fraud I think you're gross and f---ing disgusting and when it all comes to a big head I will never never vote for you again you fat f---

You are an IDIOT thinking that election results are whatever comes out and the vote has not been manipulated in various forms. ... YOU are the kind of people that PASCO DOES NOT NEED,

Perhaps you are part of the fraud and should be investigated? Have you taken any bribes lately

It was rigged and this idiot will not get re-elected. The words I would like to call him I will refrain from.

WOW, how much did you get paid by the Democrats

You and your family will be killed very slowly

we plan for the death of you and your family every day.

Keep opposing the audit of Fulton County's 2020 election ballots and somebody in your family is going to have a very unfortunate incident.

You better not botch this recount. Your life depends on it.

All of the media has your info and knows the truth and when heads start to roll yours will be one of them.

... you need to get your act together or people like me, or really me, go after people like you. There will be a riot I think somewhere

either you're blind or you're crooked as f--- so figure it out buddy bc when side are you going to be on when the f---ing shoots start brother

I expect, actually I demand, since you all work for us, that ya'll do something. And if you don't, I guess what is it tar and feather? I don't know what we do these days. Is it firing squad? Is it hanging for treason? I mean, what is it?

Subpoenas be damned. You're going to be served lead, you f---ing, f---ing enemy communist c---sucker. You will be served lead.

If found guilty, her and her daughter need to be publicly executed!

She cheated and she know she cheated and she should be shot for treason

... put her too death on the federal charges with anyone who helped

The criminal hoodrats in Georgia are the first of many who will serve hard time for what they’ve done.

click..click...boom.

The two women are traitors to the country and should be hung by the neck until dead.

Make it a ship anchoring rope or steel cable to support all that weight. And a steel I-Beam gallows.

... They all need to stand in front of a Firing Squat of 6 Soldiers so they think about what they did and see Death Coming..

... They will be Hung for Treason...

Who is talking PRISON, treason carries a harsher sentence.

Those two should be strung up from the nearest lamppost and set on fire.

Public hanging. By the time you get 3 or 4 dead by hanging you'll have so many whistleblowers you'll have to cover your ears...

Hang these people for treason please.

Don't worry you commie traitors, the prison stay will be short. You won't like how it ends though.

... should they check their brakes before heading out? Maybe cross the street in large groups.....

... Hang them all, and let [redacted] watch her brat go first! Sorry No sympathy for traitors who help illegally install a tyrant!

Finally, some positive news. Hang Em High...

the first to roll over with evidence on higher ups gets a get out of jail free card...all others...wall or tall tree...ammo up

Squeeze these traitorous f---s and then hang every one of them...Let's, 'Do it for our kids'...Tick tock...

Guillotine and public hangings will get the deterrent effect across better.

Personally I believe they turn evidence on higher ups in the deep state or get shot in the face on live TV for their crimes of treason.

After a speedy trial, [redacted] and [redacted] should be humanly executed for their crimes against the America people.

I predict that those traitors will be executed.

[Redacted] AND HER DAUGHTER [redacted] ARE TRAITORS AND SHOULD RECEIVE A PROPER SENTENCE: Hanging!

Hang her. TRUMP2020

Lets put her on OUR list of people that will hang along with the rest of the commies.

IMMEDIATE NOOSE OR FIRING SQUAD. THAT is the one thing that will truly make commie pinkos from trying this c--p again in the near future

When, and if we ever start executing these people for TREASON, I hope it’s televised on Pay Per View, Worldwide!

Time for violence, if they can do it, we can do it. Attack all poll workers in Ga.

Only a matter of time before some vengeful person slips in through an open window

I demand this woman be tried for TREASON and hung publicly

Any and all complicit in TREASON should be hanged by neck until dead. Period.

...it now has turned into Treason and the penalty for that is Death

Worst type of treason there is. Should be the death penalty

Better get her some police guards or she going to end up dead...

How about death by hanging like the old days !! Treasonous biotch!!

America must begin hanging traitors again!

She will go missing very soon!!! #looseend

Hunt her down

she’ll be suicided with 2 bullets to the back of the head

...you’re going to federal prison forever and maybe shot or hung or shot and then hung...

Time for [redacted] to die for what she believed in...

She will probably die in a freak accident soon

Let's put her on OUR list of people that will hang along with the rest of the commies.

Detonations will occur at every polling site set up in this county.

The penalty for treason is DEATH. Do you have a preference between: 1. Hanging 2. Firing Squad 3. Electrocution. Inquiring minds want to know

Tick, Tick, Tick....Not long now...

Don't make me come down there to defend the Constitution against domestic enemies. I swore an oath. I will fulfill it.

The [redacted] should be put on trial for treason and face execution

I wish you were dead.

Beg your husband to come clean on the election fraud. It will be much easier on you and your family.

You should move to China with all the other communists

Please tell your husband to stop Fulton County from wiping their voting machines. By court order!

Your husband is in the thick of all the fraud and not doing anything. That's not a good look.

[Redacted] must resign immediately. IMMEDIATELY. We are waiting......

Your husband deserves to face a firing squad.

You and your whole family are traitors to conservatism.

This is getting really ugly. Do [redacted] a favor and tell him to step down immediately.

Are you ashamed of your husband and family yet? We the people see. Fake and phony! Your soul is doomed!

[Redacted] is a disgrace to America!!! Treasonous piece of c--p he is

[Redacted] needs put to death for sedition and crimes against humanity, firing squad with a bullet to his teeth

Treasonous Dog!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Looks like your going to jail for election fraud!! Have fun with that you treasonous scum

I'm going to love watching you walk right into prison.

...I hope to see you in an orange jumpsuit ...

... I am demanding that you resign and be investigated for fraud.

The data does not add up...were Republican ballots miss printed so they would have to be adjudicated and changed from Trump to Biden? Sure looks that way imo!........

You are a corrupt piece of s---, and I can't wait to see the look on your face when you see what's coming and the sentence handed down to you and co-conspiriters in regards to the election.

I hope you realize there are millions of people that are p----d and a lot of them are planning on doing something about this ... people are talking about a civil war, a revolution ...

You are a fraud. You should just go to China cause that's where you belong, Communist China because you're a crook

You are clearly complicit to treason

You actually deserve to hang by your goddamn, soy boy, skinny-a-- neck

... when I'm done with you, you'll be in prison

... you better stop lying... you will be convicted of perjury... the game is up... we are taking our country back and you are going to go on trial sir for your lies.

you're going to jail buddy

Hey when you people get through lying in Georgia, you all blow your f---ing brains out, you piece of s---

Hope you like the color orange, because you will be wearing that in jail for the next 20 years

You work for the people. You are a corrupted uneducated minority. That is all. You do not have qualifications, just skin color.

You are a corrupt pile of human f---s!!!! Karma b---h! The purge is coming.

When Trump is back in the saddle, I hope he brings back public executions for those who committed treason. Pay-per-view would be cool too.

I Thank G-d I am not you.

You crooks are going down! We can't wait! Trump won!

Congratulations, you have been named as a co-conspirator in the rigging of the 2020 election. Your grand prize will be a decade in prison and forfeiture of all earthly possessions. You’ve been BUSTED

The people know how awful this election was mishandled and demend the truth.

Rot in hell you filthy pig

Hang them

LMAO! You're an IDIOT. Enjoy federal prison b---- boi

You have to send your goons in to lie cheat and steal an election by (as they put it), F---ing it up. How sad. Is this what your children are going to inherit?

Just a friendly reminder that Election Fraud & payoffs equal Military Tribunal= Treason. I will pray for your soul.

How bout I come to your fing houses you slimey b---- a-s liberal traitors!! You wanna threaten people, come to my house b----!!! I'll blow up every G-d d--n last one of ya!!! Trump motherf-----!!!! You got nowhere to run now!!

TELL [redacted] SHES SATANS BRIDE AND SHE WILL DIE FOR HER LIES AND DISHONOR AND OATH. SHE MUST RESIGN ASAP OR HER DEATH DAY IS CLOSER.

Hang 'em high!

We will f---ing take you out. F--- your family. F--- your life. And you deserve the f---ing throat to the knife you f---ing c---. Watch your f---ing back you f---ing silly b----. Watch your f---ing back b----.

[Redacted] to hang publicly soon

Wow - both [redacted] need to be arrested, charged, and convicted of treason - stripped naked, and hanged by the neck from lampposts until dead - leave their bodies hanging for a week to feed the crows

G-D D--N N--I DICTATOR SHOULD BE DRAGGED OUT OF OUR CAPITOL BUILDING BY HER F---ING HAIR AND SHOT IN THE HEAD IN PUBLIC FOR TREASONOUS ACTS AGAINST THE PEOPLE OF MICHIGAN.

Perhaps I will live to see you and your family suffer extremely at the hands of those who will take over after you have destroyed our government and way of life...May you rot in Hell

...This is criminal, This is theft of an election...This is an act of Treason and Sedition against the United States and its citizens

I hope you all go to jail for treason, I hope your children get molested. You all going to f---ing die

You're all going to die

This is what you’re going to f---ing get from now on. You are all going to f---ing die and it is what you deserve

And you guys are f---ing dead motherf-----s.

You should be preparing for your Military Tribunal and possible execution.

Git your thumbs out of your a---s and count your d--n votes. Its not that hard to count.... Try to keep your corrupt voter fraud to a minimum.

If you are done counting then how are the votes still coming in? I know! VOTER FRAUD!!

I've already sent my findings to the republican committee to add to their lawsuit. And they agree with me. Have fun in court.

You call Nevada and don't even county my vote?? F--- this corrupt state! F--- you ALL!

This is the most corrupted s--- I have ever seen.... You stupid Democratic f---s! Burn in hell c---s.

You people better be doing everything in your power to make sure they are not cheating in Nevada.... Don't let the Democrats cheat in this election as we all know they are.

F--- you

WTF IS WRONG WITH YOU PEOPLE??... As if the Democratic party hasn’t already gotten away with Fraud & Cheating & put a Dimwit into power! This CAN’T be legal!!

You lied. You a traitor...Rino stole elections we steal lives. Q

Cops can’t help you...Heads on spikes.

He's a f---ing crook, you and your whole f---ing city. We’re coming after you, f---ing. F--- you w---e.

you will be hung in a court of law.

We know where you are at.

EVERYONE WITH A GUN IS GOING TO BE AT YOUR HOUSE- AMERICANS LOOK AT THE NAME- ANOTHER JEW CAUGHT UP IN UNITED STATES VOTER FRAUD... ….YOU BETTER HOPE THE POLICE ARREST YOU FIRST - BEFORE THESE GUNS HIT THE STREETS

Just shoot her

When traitors start destroying my grand childrens' future, then f--- it, there fair game.

YOU WILL ALL HANG FOR TREASON

You should be hung for treason.

You're a liar and a fraudster and you will have your day of reckoning, and it's not just the courts.

Fraud is rampant. Are you dating the mob? You're state's an embarrassment and full of fraud.

The American people are watching you, your integrity is everything. Don't go to jail.

I saw you ignoring Trump's attorney. How dirty are you. I hope charges are brought against you. Trash.

Jail clothes will look good on them giant f---ing hips you got.

Die, communist w---e

Burn in hell, b----

ON DECEMBER 19TH OR 20TH WHILE YOUR IN BED, THE MILATARY POLICE IS GOING TO BUST DOWN YOUR DOOR AND DRAG YOU OUT IN CUFFS

Even the poll workers, where I voted Tuesday all knew and agreed the November election was stolen. Hard to believe you're so clueless.

I wonder how much wooden boxes with slots would cost Erie County? Probably not the millions it cost to have elections STOLEN liek in Pennsylvania!

Encouraging, allowing, supporting and defending a voting system that was BUILT to STEAL votes is irresponsible and anyone who condoned it should be fired, or voted out of office.

I had no idea you turned into a rock-ribbed Socialist Democrat! Patriots now know who to replace!

Erie county Board of Elections wants NOTHING to do with fair elections.... I look forward to taking this to every State Legislator and seeing that fair elections are restored by force and by law.

I hope you people go to jail for seditious treason, OK? And that's what's going to happen

Let everybody know that their days are f---ing numbered...There's a lot of people are going to be executed.... Your days are f---ing numbered.

This might be a good time to put a f---ing pistol in your f---ing mouth and pull the trigger if you are any part of this f---ing fraud. If you motherf-----s are in on this s---, let me tell you what, your days are f---ing numbered...Your days are f---ing numbered, you can run and you can't f---ing hide. You might as well put a gun in your mouth

All you traitors are going to f---ing hang. You might have your option to be put up against the wall and shot you c---suckers... All the traitors will be punished. Kill yourself now, you piece of f---ing s---.

You guys are a bunch of f---ing clowns and all you dirty c---suckers are about to get f---ing popped. I f-----g guarantee it. I see it in your f---ing stars

This 50 state forensic audits coming your way and the guilty will be punished...The guilty will be punished... I assure you, let me guarantee you, the guilty will be punished in an extreme fashion.

Not to worry tho. No need to look over your shoulder. Not yet, at least.

JUSTICE IS COMING FOR TREASONERS LIKE YOU!!!!!!!!

I hope I live long enough to see you and all the democrat commie traitors hung by the neck for your treason! It will happen!!

I told you the patriots were watching. We were...Death to the New World Order.

We're going to try you and we're going to f---ing convict your piece of s---- a-- and we're going to hang you

We're coming for you

I hope you know there are consequences for your actions. I know a lot of information about you. I will have to think about what comes next.

WE WILL SOLVE THE PROBLEM BY TRYING FILTHY VOTE RIGGING TRAITORS, CONVICT THEM AND EXECUTE THEM AND YOU...YOU CAN BET ON THAT ONE!

I hope you get used to prison.

Can't wait for your sentencing you pathetic commie.

Straight to jail, which is where treasonous cheats go.

You two felons belong in prison

Shame on you. I can guarantee that the Wisconsin citizens will not stand for your fraud and election crimes.

There is only one way to shame this country, one way to take it down and evidently you have engaged in it. You owe all true Americans an explanation for your traitorous act.

Even if you have so far managed to escape justice because the system is just that corrupt, we won't be laying down. We're in the fight of our lives, and we aren't going away.

I look forward to the day that criminals that stole an election will not be able to hold their heads up in public. You probably should get a lawyer.

YOU COMMITTED TREASON. That realization should keep you up for 24 hours at least. LOL!

After seeing your email, laughing about how you helped steal the election and cheat the American people. I hope you go to prison

Is this true? Does it mean jail time? Please reply. I want to make sure you didn't accidentally commit voter fraud.

corrupt little p---k

I think you will have some explaining to do.

I like many others wanted to take the time out of my day to remind you how much of a piece of c--p you are. .... Enjoy the remaining days you have left on the outside of a jail cell!

You can run but you can’t hide. Justice will be served. Cheaters will be prosecuted.

You people are going to jail. We the American electorate will never allow your voter fraud to stand.

As you may know, a majority of people who go to prison for the first time deal with severe mental and physical stressors that can have a devastating affect on their sanity.

Treason is punishable by what? you know the thing.

TREASON IS PUNISHABLE BY DEATH. YOUR ARE A DOMESTIC TERRORIST TREASONOUS TRAITOR.

What’s going to be done? We are watching and waiting. For now…

The walls are closing in on you Justice is hot on your trail Put your hands up and give up do the right thing set your conscience free.

Stolen elections is a federal crime. Enjoy!

I'M EVEN GOING TO WASTE MY TIME WITH VAGUE THREATS I'M A MECHANIC, THAT GETS THE JOB DONE, I MUST TELL YOU THAT YOU ARE A SUB HUMAN

You need to apologize to the American people and serve time for your criminal misdeeds

MINIMUM you should get Life in Prison.

You should be fired from your job. You should be arrested. You should be tried for treason.

Someone better “ lawyer up “ bc your UGLY a-s is going to jail.

The electors for Joe Bribes should be decertified immediately. If this is not done, then Milwaukee will be admitting to the side they have taken in the Democrat Party’s coup against the United States of America by selling our country to China, Iran, and Russia in exchange for helping the Democrat Party steal the American People’s votes and install an illegitimate trespasser in the White House

I see tribunals in your near future!

When all the audits are completed, you will be behind bars. I cannot wait until you America-hating morons are locked up. Enjoy your freedom while you can. lol

Burn in hell you f---!!!!!!!

F--- you - I do not own a gun - this is my non violent freedom of speech. We all know the election was stolen

Arrest her immediately

You laugh about destroying the Republic and conspire to steal the election from Donald Trump and the American people. You're all on record as traitors to the American public.

It is my fervent prayer those who are involved are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and preferably one charge will be treason at the federal level. You can run but not hide your anti American communist plot.

Plane ticket to Gitmo has your name on it.

You are caught and we will see who gets the last laugh

Busted big time real soon.

You f---ing selfish c--- I am looking forward to the citizens of your city coming after you to hang you the public square.

You should be in jail F---ing Demon

We the people know what happened, and you can't stop us from further investigation. When it comes to we the people, you're outnumbered.

You're going to be laughing on the other side of your face when you're sitting in a FEDERAL prison cell for ELECTION FRAUD and TREASON... fool!

I HOPE REPUBLICANS IN THOSE STATES HUNT YOU DOWN.!!!!!!!!!

You should probably move. ;) -Americans

Start packing your s--t, scumbag. You are going down.

We know what you did you no good cheating poor excuse for a human

Any comment on helping to rig a Presidential Election?

YOUR EVIL CABAL WHO COMMITTED THESE CRIMES WILL BE BROUGHT DOWN.

Your Nothing but a treasonous b--ch.

How proud you must be! When you see what America is going through. Knowing it's all because of people like you. I hope you go to jail.

I hope to G-d each one of you is arrested. America has gone to hell in a handbasket because of YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ....The American people call for your arrest and imprisonment!

You're the epitome of the typical crooked DemonRAT. Your parents really raise a POS didn't they?

You broke the law in this election and should be prosecuted immediately by military tribunals with the rest of the democrat scum. Either you are a low IQ individual or you just don't care.

We are holding the line for what we know is right and will not be bullied into silence anymore. Just because people don't burn cities down to get their way doesn't mean they aren't paying attention.

Treason?

The election isn't about fraud anymore, its about treason.

I’m truly amazed that you have been able to sleep at night, feel no guilt, lead your clerks down a path of dishonesty!

You were deeply involved in the cheating that stole the election. That's treasonous and you know the penalty for treason in the USA !!!!!!!

You are going away for a very long time. Could possibly get the death penalty for TREASON! I guess we'll have to wait and see.... Enjoy your freedom...... While you still can! Have a great day!

There is only one punishment acceptable for traitors, being drawn and quartered