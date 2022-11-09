Charting the midterms The main takeaways of the 2022 midterm election, visualized

The 2022 U.S. midterm election results strayed from the pattern of almost every midterm since World War Two, which normally shrinks the footprint of the party in power in both chambers of congress. Republicans made modest gains but Democrats performed better than expected as control of the Senate hinged on three races that remained too close to call on Wednesday morning.

Presidential party results in the Senate midterms Presidential party results in the Senate midterms since Truman showing that the party in control of the presidency typically suffers heavy losses at the midterms Note: Data as of Nov. 9, 2022 3:00 p.m. EST.

Local abortion access Voters across the country signaled their support for abortion rights on Tuesday, with three states approving ballot measures to protect abortion and voters in deeply conservative Kentucky rejecting an anti-abortion measure.

Abortion ballot measure results Graphic showing that the ballot measures intended to protect abortion access passed, while those that intended to restrict it failed. . *The Kansas ballot measure was decided by voters in August 2022.

In Montana, voters were asked about a so-called born alive law, which would require medical care to be provided to infants born alive after a failed abortion. There were signs throughout the evening that abortion remains a potent issue. Nowhere moreso than in Michigan, where Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who vowed to "fight like hell" for abortion rights, soundly defeated Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. Though gubernatorial and state attorneys general races typically get less attention than the battle for control of Congress, they carried high stakes this year for issues such as abortion access, transgender rights, guns and future elections in those states.

Competitive races that could impact state abortion rights Table showing the results for states with competitive races that could impact state abortion rights. Note: Maine’s attorney general is appointed by the state legislature. Data as of Nov. 9, 2022 3:00 p.m. EST.

Democratic Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers narrowly won re-election, defending his seat against Republican construction magnate Tim Michels, who had promised, if elected, to enforce a 19th-century abortion ban that Evers is challenging in court. Democratic Maine Governor Janet Mills won a second term, running on a platform that emphasized healthcare, especially her support for abortion rights. Newly-elected Pennsylvania Democrat Josh Shapiro will have the power to block or advance efforts by the Republican-led state legislature to severely restrict abortions.

Shifting demographics Republicans ​​appeared to be far short of the sweeping "red wave" victory they had sought, as Democrats were avoiding the kind of heavy midterm defeat that often plagues sitting presidents of either party. The results appeared to show voters punishing Biden for presiding over an economy hit by steep inflation, while also lashing out against Republican efforts to ban abortion.

An arrow chart showing each county for Pennsylvania and North Carolina’s Senate races and by household income, education and turnout using length to show shift toward Democrats or Republicans Data as of Nov. 9, 2022 11:00 a.m. EST.

An arrow chart showing each district for Georgia and Ohio’s House races and by household income, education and turnout using length to show shift toward Democrats or Republicans Data as of Nov. 9, 2022 11:00 a.m. EST.

