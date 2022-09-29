Ballot Measures
A handful of states will ask voters in November whether they want to amend their state’s constitution to clarify that it does not guarantee the right to an abortion or to solidify abortion rights.
Voters in Kansas already weighed in, voting in early August by an 18-point margin not to amend their state constitution to remove abortion protections. The results did not divide neatly along party lines.
In Montana, voters will be asked about a so-called "born alive" law, which would require medical care to be provided to infants born alive after a failed abortion.
Competitive races
The composition of state governments holds a new level of significance now that individual states regulate abortion access without federal protection. For example, Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has blocked restrictive laws proposed by that state's Republican-controlled legislature, but she is up for re-election in a competitive race in November. Upcoming competitive races could change the composition of a state’s legislative or executive branch and dictate how it proceeds on abortion policy.
Banned
Arizona
Party control before election
Legislature
flippable
Governor
flippable
Attorney General
flippable
Arizona's governor, Doug Ducey, is a Republican, but term limits prevent him from running again. The state’s legislative chambers are also controlled by Republicans — but only by a two-seat margin in each chamber. Arizona lawmakers passed, and Ducey signed, a 15-week abortion ban in March. A judge recently ruled that a 1901 ban on nearly all abortions in the state can be enforced after being blocked for about 50 years, a decision that is likely to be appealed.
Legal until viability
Michigan
Party control before election
Legislature
flippable
Governor
flippable
Attorney General
flippable
Michigan has a ballot measure before voters that would preserve abortion rights in the state’s constitution. The state’s legislature is narrowly controlled by Republicans who have sought to restrict abortion. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is a Democrat who has blocked these efforts. The governor’s seat as well as seats in the state Senate and House are up for grabs in November.
Legal until 20 wks
North Carolina
Party control before election
Legislature
veto-proof potential
Attorney General
No election
North Carolina’s General Assembly is controlled by Republicans. Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, has successfully blocked Republican lawmakers’ efforts to restrict abortion rights. His term runs through 2024, but Republican lawmakers are hoping to pick up a few seats to override the governor’s veto power. Republicans would need control of 72 seats in the House and 30 seats in the Senate to override the governor’s veto.
Legal until 24 wks
Pennsylvania
Party control before election
Governor
flippable
Attorney General
No election
Pennsylvania’s General Assembly is controlled by Republicans. Its Democratic governor, Tom Wolf, has blocked Republican lawmakers’ efforts to restrict abortion rights, but he is prevented by term limits from running again. The governor’s seat is on the ballot in November, while Republicans are widely expected to maintain control of the legislature.
Effectively banned
Wisconsin
Party control before election
Legislature
veto-proof potential
Governor
flippable
Attorney General
flippable
Wisconsin’s legislature is controlled by Republicans. Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, has vetoed anti-abortion bills in the past. He and Attorney General Josh Kaul, also a Democrat, have sued to overturn the state’s abortion ban, and both are up for re-election in November. Republicans could achieve a veto-proof majority if they secure 66 seats in the State Assembly and 22 seats in the Senate.
Legal until viability
Minnesota
Party control before election
Legislature
flippable
Governor
flippable
Attorney General
flippable
The governor’s race, as well as contests in both chambers, are expected to be competitive. A state Supreme Court ruling has kept abortion rights protected, but Democrats warn a Republican state government could eventually engineer a reversal.
Legal until viability
Maine
Party control before election
Legislature
flippable
Governor
flippable
Attorney General
Appointed office
The governor’s race, as well as contests in both chambers, are expected to be competitive. Republicans in Maine have suggested they are not interested in repealing the state’s law codifying abortion rights if they secure control, but Democrats are skeptical.
Note
Data is current as of Sept. 26, 2022.
Sources
Edison Research; University of Virginia Center for Politics; Guttmacher Institute
By
Matt Zdun and Ally J. Levine
Additional reporting by
Joseph Ax
Edited by
Feilding Cage, Colleen Jenkins and Alistair Bell