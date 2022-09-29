This year’s midterms will reveal where Americans stand on abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court in June handed states the power to decide its legality. Competitive races and ballot measures could change what abortion access looks like after the Nov. 8 elections.

Ballot Measures

A handful of states will ask voters in November whether they want to amend their state’s constitution to clarify that it does not guarantee the right to an abortion or to solidify abortion rights.

Voters in Kansas already weighed in, voting in early August by an 18-point margin not to amend their state constitution to remove abortion protections. The results did not divide neatly along party lines.