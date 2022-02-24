alttext

Russia invades Ukraine

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began Thursday morning with attacks by land, sea and air in what was immediately the largest military assault by one European state on another since World War Two.

Missiles rained down on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, a city of 3 million people, before dawn Thursday. Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides on Thursday after Moscow mounted its assault across the country.

By nightfall, a picture was emerging of fierce fighting across multiple fronts. An adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office said Russian forces had captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Heavy exchanges of fire were also taking place in the regions of Sumy and Kharkiv in the northeast and Kherson and Odessa in the south.

Ukrainian border officials said the Russians were trying to penetrate the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions on the Belarusian border and were using Grad rockets.

Missile attacks killed at least six people in the town of Brovary outside Kyiv and military centres in the capital were also hit.

Fierce fighting was taking place in the regions of Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson.

Ukraine's military said it had destroyed four Russian tanks on a road near Kharkiv, killed 50 troops near a town in Luhansk region and downed six Russian warplanes in the east.

Russia suspended movement of commercial vessels in the Sea of Azov until further notice.

Regional authorities of Ukraine's southern Odessa region said that 18 people were killed in a missile attack.

Major events

Feb. 24
Russia invades Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised "special military operations" in eastern Ukraine and asked Ukrainian forces to lay down their arms in a televised address. Russian forces begin missile and artillery attacks on Ukrainian forces and air bases, striking areas in major cities.

Feb. 23
Ukraine's parliament approves state of emergency

The Ukrainian parliament approved a declaration of a state of emergency in the entire country, except for two eastern regions where it had already been in place since 2014.

Ukraine separatists seek Russian help

Russian-backed separatist leaders asked Russia for help in repelling “aggression” from the Ukrainian army. The White House rejected the plea as another Russian "false flag" operation, a fake crisis manufactured to justify greater intervention.

Feb. 22
First wave of U.S. sanctions on Russia

Biden announced the first tranche of Russia sanctions. The sanctions, among others things, target Russian banks and sovereign debt.

First wave of EU sanctions on Russia

The European Union agreed to sanction 27 Russians and entities, as well as banks and the defence sector and to limit Russian access to European capital markets.

Germany freezes Nord Stream 2 gas project

Germany halted the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project, designed to double the flow of Russian gas direct to Germany.

Feb. 21
Putin orders troops to Ukraine after recognizing breakaway regions

Russian President Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent.

Feb. 21
Russia recognises breakaway regions

Russian state television showed Putin, joined by Russia-backed separatist leaders, signing a decree recognising the independence of the two Ukrainian breakaway regions: the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic.

Feb. 14
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Ukraine will persist with NATO goal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country would continue to seek membership in the NATO transatlantic military alliance despite pressure to cede that aspiration to avoid war with Russia

Feb. 10
Russia holds drills in Belarus

Russia held military exercises in Belarus and the Black Sea following the buildup of its forces near Ukraine.

Feb. 3
Moscow shuts down German broadcaster's Russian operations in retaliatory move

Russia shut down German broadcaster Deutsche Welle's operations in Moscow and stripped its staff of their accreditation in a retaliatory move after Berlin banned Russian broadcaster RT DE.

Jan. 2022
Ukraine gets weapons from the U.S., Baltic States, others

Western countries had stepped up arms deliveries to Ukraine but it said it needed more in order to resist Russia's bigger and better-equipped army.

Dec. 2021
Russia continues building up forces near Ukraine

Satellite images showed Russia continuing to build up forces in annexed Crimea and near Ukraine.

Sanctions tracker

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, the United States, the European Union and Britain announced new sanctions on Russia after Moscow's recognition of two separatist regions in Ukraine as independent entities.

🇺🇸 United States

U.S. President Joe Biden announced new sanctions targeting Russian banks and sovereign debt, among other steps.

Sanctions will be applied to VEB bank and Russia's military bank, Promsvyazbank, which does defence deals, Biden said. Starting on Wednesday, U.S. sanctions began against Russian elites and their family members.

🇬🇧 Britain

Britain imposed sanctions on Gennady Timchenko and two other billionaires with close links to President Putin, and on five banks: Rossiya, IS Bank, GenBank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank.

The lenders are relatively small and only Promsvyazbank is on the Russian central bank's list of systemically important credit institutions.

🇪🇺 European Union

European foreign ministers agreed to sanction 27 individuals and entities, including banks financing Russian decision-makers and operations in the breakaway territories.

The package of sanctions also includes all members of the lower house of the Russian parliament who voted in favour of the recognition of the breakaway regions.

Context in maps

Ukraine’s population centers

Roughly 44 million people live in Ukraine with nearly 3 million in the capital city of Kyiv. Russia's influence looms large, particularly in the urban, industrial east where Russian is the predominant language in many districts along the Ukrainian border as well as in Crimea in the south.

Breakaway regions

On Monday, Feb. 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent entities, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR).

Russian-backed separatists in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions - collectively known as the Donbass - broke away from Ukrainian government control in 2014 and proclaimed themselves independent "people's republics", until now unrecognised.

Since then, Ukraine says about 15,000 people have been killed in fighting. Russia denies being a party to the conflict but has backed the separatists in numerous ways, including through covert military support, financial aid, supplies of COVID-19 vaccines and the issue of at least 800,000 Russian passports to residents. Moscow has always denied planning to invade Ukraine.

Germany suspends Nord Stream 2

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, German Chancellor Olaf Sholz suspended the approval process for Nord Stream 2, a major pipeline project between Russia and Germany. The move was widely seen as one of the strongest measures Europe could take in response to Moscow's recognition of the two breakaway regions in Ukraine.

Russian deployments near Ukraine

On Feb. 11, Washington said Russia had massed enough troops near Ukraine to launch a major invasion and urged all U.S. citizens to leave the country within 48 hours. Ukrainian officials estimated Russia had deployed more than 100,000 troops near the border.

NATO deployments in Europe

On Feb. 14, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country would continue to seek to join the NATO transatlantic military alliance despite pressure from Russia, which has demanded NATO roll back from eastern Europe and has said NATO deployments in Ukraine would be a "red line."

Ukraine’s military strength

Ukraine's armed forces of more than 200,000 service members, not including the paramilitary, are less than a quarter the size of Russia's. However, they have been significantly boosted since 2014 by Western military aid, including supplies of U.S. Javelin anti-tank missiles and Turkish drones.

