Russia invades Ukraine

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began Thursday morning with attacks by land, sea and air in what was immediately the largest military assault by one European state on another since World War Two.
Missiles rained down on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, a city of 3 million people, before dawn Thursday. Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides on Thursday after Moscow mounted its assault across the country.
By nightfall, a picture was emerging of fierce fighting across multiple fronts. An adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office said Russian forces had captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Heavy exchanges of fire were also taking place in the regions of Sumy and Kharkiv in the northeast and Kherson and Odessa in the south.
Sanctions tracker
On Tuesday, Feb. 22, the United States, the European Union and Britain announced new sanctions on Russia after Moscow's recognition of two separatist regions in Ukraine as independent entities.
Breakaway regions
On Monday, Feb. 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent entities, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR).
Russian-backed separatists in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions - collectively known as the Donbass - broke away from Ukrainian government control in 2014 and proclaimed themselves independent "people's republics", until now unrecognised.
Since then, Ukraine says about 15,000 people have been killed in fighting. Russia denies being a party to the conflict but has backed the separatists in numerous ways, including through covert military support, financial aid, supplies of COVID-19 vaccines and the issue of at least 800,000 Russian passports to residents. Moscow has always denied planning to invade Ukraine.