Russia invades Ukraine

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began Thursday morning with attacks by land, sea and air in what was immediately the largest military assault by one European state on another since World War Two.

Missiles rained down on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, a city of 3 million people, before dawn Thursday. Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides on Thursday after Moscow mounted its assault across the country.

By nightfall, a picture was emerging of fierce fighting across multiple fronts. An adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office said Russian forces had captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Heavy exchanges of fire were also taking place in the regions of Sumy and Kharkiv in the northeast and Kherson and Odessa in the south.