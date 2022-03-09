Tracking sanctions against Russia

Russia faces deepening isolation and economic turmoil as it continues to be hit with an array of sanctions that effectively cut off Moscow’s major financial institutions from Western markets.

The country’s large banks are deeply integrated into the global financial system and it is one of the world’s biggest energy producers, meaning sanctions against Russia could disrupt economies around the world.

Reuters is tracking government sanctions and actions against Russia taken by large companies and organisations around the world in the lead up to and following its invasion of Ukraine.