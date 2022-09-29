Hurricane Ian hit Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday with howling winds, torrential rains and a surge of ocean surf that made it one of the most powerful U.S. storms in recent years.
Hurricane Ian batters the Gulf Coast
A map of Florida, showing the potential of flooding above ground level. Flooding ranges between 0 feet to more than 9 feet above ground level. Hurricane Ian’s path from the bottom left to the top right of Florida, has resulted in the southwestern coast of Florida to be flooded.
Crashing ashore as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of up to 150 miles per hour (241 kph), Ian quickly transformed a stretch of beaches and coastal towns into a disaster zone inundated by seawater.
Early video images of the storm's fury on local TV and social media showed floodwaters sweeping away cars, nearly reaching rooftops in some communities and the ruins of homes as palm trees were bent almost in half.
A map of Florida, showing the path of Hurricane Ian. The storm’s path is roughly from the bottom left to the top right of Florida.
By Thursday morning, Ian had weakened into a tropical storm and was trekking across Florida, leaving Gulf Coast residents to pick up the pieces.
But it was still expected to produce strong winds, heavy rains and storm surge across portions of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Atlantic hurricanes of category 4 or stronger since 1980
Each hurricane is shown from time since becoming a tropical storm till landfall.
A line chart with hurricanes that were category 4 or higher. The Y axis shows wind speeds that determine the category of the hurricane from 40 mph to 157mph. X axis shows days the storm prevailed as it became a hurricane from a tropical storm.
"This storm is doing a number on the state of Florida," said Governor Ron DeSantis, who asked U.S. President Joe Biden to approve a major federal disaster declaration providing a wide range of U.S. emergency aid to the entire state.
Edited by
Anand Katakam, Jon McClure, Angus MacSwan