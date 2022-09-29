Hurricane Ian batters the Gulf Coast

Hurricane Ian hit Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday with howling winds, torrential rains and a surge of ocean surf that made it one of the most powerful U.S. storms in recent years.

Note: All inundation data is mapped, without filtering out intertidal zones. Flooding values have a 10% chance of being exceeded. Potential storm surge values are for the period Sept. 28, 11 p.m. to Oct. 3, 2 a.m. EDT.

A map of Florida, showing the potential of flooding above ground level. Flooding ranges between 0 feet to more than 9 feet above ground level. Hurricane Ian’s path from the bottom left to the top right of Florida, has resulted in the southwestern coast of Florida to be flooded.

Crashing ashore as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of up to 150 miles per hour (241 kph), Ian quickly transformed a stretch of beaches and coastal towns into a disaster zone inundated by seawater.

Early video images of the storm's fury on local TV and social media showed floodwaters sweeping away cars, nearly reaching rooftops in some communities and the ruins of homes as palm trees were bent almost in half.

A map of Florida, showing the path of Hurricane Ian. The storm’s path is roughly from the bottom left to the top right of Florida.

By Thursday morning, Ian had weakened into a tropical storm and was trekking across Florida, leaving Gulf Coast residents to pick up the pieces.

But it was still expected to produce strong winds, heavy rains and storm surge across portions of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.