Transcripts

18:34 Police: Emergency line 112Caller: We're at the entrance to the Itaewon main street.Police: OK. Itaewon main streetCaller: Hello? You know the Emart24 store in the alley of Hamilton Hotel going towards the club?Police: Emart 24 in the alley of Hamilton HotelCaller: Yes, so there are people going up and down that alley, and it's very worrying. So people can come down but people continue to come into so people might get crushed. We just managed to get out but the crowd is too much and you're going to need to control this.Police: So you are saying people are not able to pass by well and it looks like if people get pushed and crushed, then a big accident can happen, that's what you're saying?Caller: Yes, yes, it's really scary. The alley that you're going up, it's a very narrow alley, and people coming out of the Itaewon station are all coming up there and they're getting mixed up with people coming out and then people are lining up at the club and they are getting tangled up and blocking the people who are comingPolice: A line at the club, and there are people standing and people lining up...Caller: yes and then the people coming out of the main street, then people who are coming out of Itaewon station exit 1 are all going upthat alleyPolice: Oh, people coming out of Itaewon station and people coming out of Itaewon station... or people coming out of the alley are getting mixed upCaller: yes and nobody is directing things, the police should really be standing and controlling to let people out and then let people in because nobody is able to get out, and people are pouring out of there.Police: Understand. Police will head out and checkCaller: The guys are... OKPolice: OK 20:09 Police: Yes, Emergency report 112.Caller: Yes, is this the police station?Police: Yes.Caller: It’s just that it’s Itaewon.Police: Yes.Caller: There are so many people here that they're stuck, pushing people around, falling, and getting hurt.Police: Yes.Caller: I think you need to do something about, control this.Police: Where is the place where there are so many people that they fall and get hurt?Caller: It's Itaewon, across from Pulmyeon House, exit 3.Police: Across from Itaewon exit 3?Caller: Yes, yes.Police: Across the street?Caller: Yes, across the street.Police: Yes, we'll check it out.Caller: Please. Thank you.Police: Sure. 20:33 Police: Yes, this is the emergency report.Caller: Hello, I'm in front of the Waikiki store in Itaewon.Police: Waikiki?Caller: Yes, there's a three-way intersection in front of the Waikiki store.Police: Yes.Caller: There are so many people here right now.Police: Yes.Caller: People are falling down on the street right now, I think there’s going to be an accident. It's dangerous.Police: People fell down?Caller: Yes, collapsed and it's out of control, the road here is blocked at the three-way intersection.Police: Yes (typing the caller’s report).Caller: I think there’s going to be big trouble.Police: Oh… Okay.Caller: Yes, it's really serious.Police: Oh…Caller: I took a video, is there a way to send it to you?Police: You can text 112.Caller: Ok, I'll send it nowPolice: Yes, we’ll be on our way. Okay.Caller: Yes, I can text 112?Police: Yes, yes.Caller: Can I use mine or another friend's?Police: I think you can use your friend's.Caller: Yeah, yeah, yeah. (Aside to a person: “Send it to 112”) Okay.Police: Okay. 20:53 Police: Yes, Emergency report 112.Caller: Ah yes hello, this is (inaudible).Police: Hello?Caller: This is Itaewon, Itaewon.Police: I can't hear you well.Caller: There are so many people that (inaudible) we're going to be crushed to death, we're at the Bronz Lounge, please (inaudible).Police: Uh, what lounge?Caller: Bronz, B-R-O-N-ZPolice: What's going on?Caller: There are a lot of people right now, so (inaudible) I'm (inaudible)Police: yes? I'll trace the location.Caller: There are a lot of (inaudible) so people are being almost crushed to death.Police: Crushed to death?Caller: There’s too many people, so please (inaudible).Police: Is it because of Halloween party?Caller: Yes, that's right. It's chaos, chaos.Police: It’s chaos?Caller: Yes, it's really no joke. (Aside: I got it, I got it)Police: I'm sorry but can you spell it one more time?Caller: Yes, this is B-R-O-N-Z (inaudible) and (inaudible) it’s no joke, this isn’t a crank call.Police: You mean Bronz, Bronz bar?Caller: Not Bronz but behind (inaudible).Police: The alley behind Bronz?Caller: Yes, yes.Police: Do we follow that way?Caller: Yes, yes, yes.Police: Yes, the police are on their way.Caller: Okay, okay. 21:00 Police: Emergency report 112.Caller: Hello, I'm in Itaewon.Police: Yes.Caller: There’s so many people here right now, we’re on the verge of a major accident. Everyone is being pushed. I think you need to come here and control it.Police: Where are you located?Caller: Doesn’t it pop up when you type "Pishon”?Police: I'll trace the location.Caller: Yes, I think you need to come right now.Police: Are you near Itaewon station?Caller: Where are we right now? It's next to Bronz. The whole crowd is being pushed.Police: Bronz?Caller: Yes Bronz, I think you need to dispatch right away.Police: Yes, there are too many people?Caller: Yes, we’re tied up right now, and we’re on the verge of a major accident.Police: It's because of the Halloween event, right?Caller: Yes, yes.Police: I see.Caller: People keep getting pushed right now, I’ve been saved.Police: Yes, in front of Bronz. 21:02 Police: Yes, Emergency report 112.Caller: Yes, it's Itaewon street over here.Police: Yes.Caller: There are too many people right now.Police: Yes.Caller: Everyone is being pushed. I really think there’s going to be an accident. Everyone is going crazy. Itaewon... The... The center road... ItaewonPolice: What shop are you in front of?Caller: (Talking to oneself) What… What's the name of this store? (Asking someone) "What's the name of this store?"Caller: Wait a moment. Y-1-7-9.Police: Yes, I'll file a report.Caller: Yes, Please… Please do something about the road here. I think someone’s going to die.Police: I understand. 21:07 Police: Yes, Emergency report 112.Caller: Hello.Police: Yes, this is emergency report.Caller: Hello, this is Halloween street above Itaewon.Police: Yes.Caller: We’re near a bar called Meeting Square. There are so many people here that there’s a risk of being crushed to death.Police: Can I check the location there? Caller? Can I check the location?Caller: Please trace the location here. It’s a bar called Meeting Square (inaudible)Police: A bar called Meeting Square?Caller: Yes, Yes.Police: Yes, I understand. We'll be on our way.Caller: You have to come here and (inaudible). Please control the traffic so that everyone can go one-way, one-way.Police: Yes, I understand.Caller: Yes. Thank you. 21:10 Police: Emergency report 112. Hello?Caller: Yes, this is Itaewon, (inaudible) in Itaewon right now.Police: yes, yes.Caller: Yes, I think everyone here is going to be crushed to death.Police: There are too many people?Caller: I think people will be crushed to death. During the festival.Police: Yes, yes.Caller: Oh, hey, hey, what's that called, it's a Halloween festival but it’s a serious situation. The kids inside are being crushed to death.Police: So, where are you? Where are…Caller: Halloween festival, Halloween festival, Itaewon station.Police: Shop name, tell me the shop name. Name of the store.Caller: It’s not a shop, the whole street is like this.Police: Ah, is there a lot of people in the whole street?Caller: Yes, the street...Police: So, please be more specific about the place where there are a lot of people who are likely to be crushed, like Itaewon Station what exit.Caller: Oh, okay.Police: yes.Caller: So, what is this, what hotel is this? What is this hotel?Police: Where police officers need to be dispatched.Caller: Meeting Square? Oh, it's in front of the Meeting Square.Police: Yes.Caller: Yes, yes, the condition is a bit serious right now.Police: Meeting Square, Itaewon?Caller: Yes, Itaewon Station, Meeting Square.Police: Oh, yes, I understand. We’ll send the police. Yes.Caller: Yes. 21:51 Police: Emergency report 112.Caller: Yes, this is in front of Itaewon 108 Hip-hop Club.Police: Itaewon 108?Caller: Yes, I'm in front of the 108 Hip-hop Club in Itaewon. There are so many people here that I think you need to come out and control the number of people... Can you come out as soon as possible?Police: Hold on.Caller: I think it’s a very dangerous situation. Right now, here...Police: You mean 108 Lounge.Caller: Yes, 108 Hip-hop Club Lounge.Police: Yes, I understand. So you’re saying...Caller: Hurry up and come... Yes, please come quickly.Police: There are too many people there.Caller: Yes, I think you need to come here and control the number of people. Hurry up and come...Police: Yes, I understand.Caller: Yes. 22:00 Police: Emergency report 112.Caller: Ah, I want to report. This is Itaewon (police officer Itaewon), what is it in English?Police: I'll trace your location, caller.Caller: Yes, trace the location.Caller: Yes, I’ll trace the location. What happened?Caller: (Another voice) In front of Ibadom Gamjatang (Caller) We’re in an alley in front of Ibadom Gamjatang.Police: The alley in front of Ibadom Gamjatang, yes.Caller: There are a lot of people here because of Itaewon. Yeah, but, people are pushing when coming down from the alley, I think people are going to be crushed so please control it, yeah?Police: Are people on the road?Caller: Yes.Police: I got it. We’ll trace the location over there and go out.Caller: (Aside) Let's go. Can I hang up now?Police: Yes, we're on our way.Caller: Yes.Police: You can hang up. 22:11 Police: Yes, Emergency report 112.Caller: Here, think (people) are going to be crushed to death, everyone's going crazy.Police: Where?Caller: Hello?Police: Yes, “crushed to death”.Caller: I'm in front of (inaudible) Cosine,Police: What?Caller: In front of Cosine, is it 112?Police: Yes, Pocaine?Caller: Poatei Countei*, everyone here.Police: I'll trace your location. Yes, is it near Yongsan Station, Itaewon Station?Caller: Ahhh (screaming) Ahhh (screaming), Itaewon back street. Itaewon back street.Police: Yes, police will be on their way.