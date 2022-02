Beijing 2022 Olympic overview The venues for the 2022 Winter Games have been divided into three zones:

ZHANGJIAKOU ZONE for Biathlon, skiing and snowboarding.

YANQING ZONE for Alpine skiing and sliding events of bobsled, luge and skeleton.

BEIJING ZONE for opening and closing ceremonies, ice sports, big air skiing and big air snowboarding.

ZHANGJIAKOU ZONE Genting Snow Park Chongli National Biathlon Centre National Ski Jumping Centre National Cross-Country Centre YANQING ZONE National Alpine Ski Centre National Sliding Centre BEIJING PROVINCE HEBEI PROVINCE Beijing Capital International Airport BEIJING ZONE Beijing National Speed Skating Oval National Indoor Stadium National Aquatics Centre National Stadium Beijing Capital Indoor Stadium Wukesong Sports Centre Big Air Shougang Palace Museum

National stadium Also known as “The Bird’s Nest” due to its unique design, this iconic stadium hosted the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, as well as the athletics competition and men's football final of the Summer Games. The National Stadium will host the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, making Beijing the first city to have hosted both Summer and Winter Olympics.

Retractable roof 91,000 seats 80,000 permanent 11,000 temporary Distinctive twisted steel exterior has a random pattern that is similar to Chinese bowls with cracked patterns and ancient pottery 42,000 tonnes of steel were used for the $500.2 million arena Completed in 52 months and hosted the first sporting event in April 2008

The cold club Every Winter Olympics to date has been held in a Northern Hemisphere host city. Geography and climate are key factors in the northern monopoly. Most of the land masses in the Northern Hemisphere are located at high latitude, receive less direct sunlight in winter and tend to be colder and have more snow cover.

WINTER GAMES HOST CITIES Arctic Circle 1994 Lillehammer 1932, 1980 Lake Placid 1952 Oslo 1936 Garmisch-Partenkirchen 1924 Chamonix 1964, 1976 Innsbruck 1988 Calgary 1992 Albertville 1956 Cortina D'ampezzo 2010 Vancouver 1968 Grenoble 2014 Sochi 1972 Sapporo 2022 Beijing 2006 Turin 1998 Nagano 1960 Squaw Valley 2018 Pyeongchang 1984 Sarajevo 1928, 1948 St. Moritz Tropic of Cancer 2002 Salt Lake City Equator Tropic of Capricorn MEAN TEMPERATURES* IN FEBRUARY IN °C EDITION HOST CITY ALTITUDE IN M 1924 Chamonix -14 1928 St. Moritz -15.4 1932 Lake Placid -13 1936 Garmisch-Partenkirchen -9.7 1948 St. Moritz -15.4 1952 Oslo -7.1 1956 Cortina D'ampezzo -9.9 1960 Squaw Valley -7.8 1964 Innsbruck -8.8 1968 Grenoble -2.9 1972 Sapporo -9.9 1976 Innsbruck -8.8 1980 Lake Placid -13 1984 Sarajevo -4.6 1988 Calgary -12.1 1992 Albertville -7.3 1994 Lillehammer -9.9 1998 Nagano -5.9 2002 Salt Lake City -5.8 2006 Turin -1.4 2010 Vancouver 0.8 2014 Sochi 2.1 2018 Pyeongchang -7.3 2022 Beijing -5.5 Use of artificial snow * Based on weather data collected between 1999 and 2019

Lighting the flame in China China lit its Olympic flame in Beijing on Oct. 20 after the ceremonial torch arrived from Athens, ahead of the 2022 Winter Games in February. The Chinese capital is the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

SPECIFICATIONS 1.1 kg WEIGHT More than 5 minutes BURN DURATION FEATURES Able to withstand rainfall of up to 50 mm per hour Torch uses hydrogen fuel Flame is exchanged by interlocking the torches 820 mm The lantern, designed in the likeness of a bronze oil lamp from the Western Han Dynasty, carried the flame from Athens and will be used for the exhibition tour of the Olympic flame. The flame cauldron is inspired by the traditional Chinese bronze ritual vessel from the Western Zhou Dynasty. The Olympic flame will be on display at Beijing's Olympic Park.

A shortened torch relay is scheduled from Feb. 2 to 4 with 1,200 torchbearers who will carry the flame through the cities of Beijing and Zhangjiakou and the district of Yanqing.

The Olympic medal The design for the Beijing 2022 medals was inspired by ancient Chinese jade concentric circle pendants, with five rings representing the Chinese cultural connotation of “the unity of heaven and earth and the unity of people's hearts”. Jade is regarded as an auspicious and invaluable ornament in traditional Chinese culture.