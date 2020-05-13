Where U.S. coronavirus cases are on the rise

Nearly all 50 U.S. states have begun to allow some businesses to reopen and residents to move more freely, but only 14 states have met the federal government’s guidelines for lifting measures aimed at fighting the pandemic, according to a Reuters analysis.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended states wait until their daily number of new COVID-19 cases falls for 14 days before easing social distancing restrictions.
While all 14 states saw at least two weeks of declining cases, nine states saw cases fall for four or more weeks, according to a Reuters analysis of data from the COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer-run effort to track the outbreak.
When asked by Reuters for comment, the CDC referred questions to the White House coronavirus task force. A White House representative did not respond to questions about how many states have met the CDC guidelines to reopen.
White House officials have been saying for weeks that they believe there are many states that can safely reopen.
Nationally, new cases of COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, are down 11% in the last week, according to the Reuters analysis. However, hot spots are emerging in some southern and western states, while the Northeast has seen new infections plunge.
Nineteen of the states with at least 5,000 reported cases of COVID-19 are seeing infections rise, Reuters found.
Many state governors, concerned about the economic fallout from prolonged lockdowns, have said they would lift restrictions carefully and gradually, requiring businesses to maintain physical distance from customers and clean surfaces frequently.
U.S. hot spots
Kentucky had the largest surge in new cases in the nation with a 60% rise in the first week of May, due to widespread testing at a prison that revealed an outbreak. Alabama saw new cases rise 41% even before retail stores, bars and salons reopened. In Mississippi, where diners are allowed inside restaurants, infections were up 19%.
Minnesota had the second-highest increase in new cases, rising over 50% in early May. Some of the increase is likely due to more testing. Minnesota in late April expanded testing to anyone with symptoms. Previously only a limited number of ill patients could get a test.
Several western states are also seeing new cases rise.
Washington state grappled with a devastating outbreak at a nursing home early in the U.S. epidemic but got new infections under control. However, new cases have been creeping up again, rising nearly 13% in the past week. Only a few counties have allowed restaurants and other businesses to reopen.
California, which has maintained fairly strict lockdown measures, saw new cases rise 14% in the last week. In Arizona, new infections rose over 17%.
Analysts looking at cell phone data have reported an increase of movement around the country, even in states that have yet to reopen.
Where new cases are falling
The main reason that new cases nationally fell 11% in the past week are major declines in the epicenter of the outbreak – New York and New Jersey. New cases are down 33% in both states.
Cases in nearby Massachusetts have fallen 26% and are down 12% in Rhode Island.
New York does not plan to lift any restrictions until May 15 while New Jersey has only opened outdoor recreation such as state and county parks and golf courses. Massachusetts also remains mostly closed. Rhode Island has allowed retail stores to reopen with limits on the number of customers.
Tennessee, one of the first states to reopen restaurants and retail stores, has seen the biggest drop in new cases in the nation, down nearly 49%. Michigan, which remains mostly closed except for manufacturing and auto plants, saw new cases drop 43%.