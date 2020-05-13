Where U.S. coronavirus cases are on the rise

Nearly all 50 U.S. states have begun to allow some businesses to reopen and residents to move more freely, but only 14 states have met the federal government’s guidelines for lifting measures aimed at fighting the pandemic, according to a Reuters analysis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended states wait until their daily number of new COVID-19 cases falls for 14 days before easing social distancing restrictions.

While all 14 states saw at least two weeks of declining cases, nine states saw cases fall for four or more weeks, according to a Reuters analysis of data from the COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer-run effort to track the outbreak.

When asked by Reuters for comment, the CDC referred questions to the White House coronavirus task force. A White House representative did not respond to questions about how many states have met the CDC guidelines to reopen.

White House officials have been saying for weeks that they believe there are many states that can safely reopen.

Nationally, new cases of COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, are down 11% in the last week, according to the Reuters analysis. However, hot spots are emerging in some southern and western states, while the Northeast has seen new infections plunge.

Nineteen of the states with at least 5,000 reported cases of COVID-19 are seeing infections rise, Reuters found.

Many state governors, concerned about the economic fallout from prolonged lockdowns, have said they would lift restrictions carefully and gradually, requiring businesses to maintain physical distance from customers and clean surfaces frequently.