On April 10, France goes to the polls to pick its next president. The incumbent president, Emmanuel Macron, is in the lead and holds a comfortable advantage over rivals in first-round voting intentions.
2022
French Election Polls
Emmanuel Macron’s lead over his main opponent widened to double-digits in early March. It stood at around six points last October. Voter surveys show Macron would win a second-round runoff against any of his rivals, albeit by a narrower margin in some scenarios than that of his 2017 victory. Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is consistently polling in second place ahead of another far-right opponent, Éric Zemmour, and conservative challenger Valérie Pécresse. Hard-left contender Jean-Luc Mélenchon is climbing in polls and vying for a place in the top three.
Outcome decided after Round One
If a candidate obtains more than 50% of the votes at the first round of voting on April 10, they win the election. The current polls put the leading candidate, Emmanuel Macron, at <40%.
Leading two candidates face off at Round Two
If no candidate crosses the 50% vote threshold in the first round, the two candidates with the most votes progress to round two on April 24. The winner would be decided as the candidate who receives the higher proportion of the votes.
The most likely pair to proceed to round two is Macron and his main opposition from the right - the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. Éric Zemmour, Valérie Pécresse and Jean-Luc Mélenchon trail behind. The run for office by Éric Zemmour, a writer and talk show star, has fragmented the vote on the right and eaten into Marine Le Pen and Valérie Pécresse’s support base. A moderate among conservative ranks, Valérie Pécresse has struggled to present policies that would mark a clean break with Emmanuel Macron’s agenda. Meanwhile, Jean-Luc Mélenchon has seen a bounce following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the withdrawal of another leftist from the race.
Macron • Le Pen
Macron • Pécresse
Macron • Zemmour
Candidate Profiles
Emmanuel Macron
La République En Marche
President Emmanuel Macron is challenging for a second term in office. Macron, a former investment banker, became France’s youngest leader since Napoleon when he won the 2017 vote in his first attempt at winning elected office. He disrupted a sclerotic French political establishment and enacted pro-business reforms to spur growth and job creation. Many on the left, however, judge him to be disconnected from daily hardships and a ‘president of the rich’.
Marine Le Pen
Rassemblement National
Marine Le Pen, 53, the matriarch of the traditional far-right Rassemblement National (National Rally), is fighting her third presidential election. This time around, her political survival is at stake. Le Pen has detoxified a party viewed as racist and xenophobic during her father’s leadership and sought to broaden her appeal among traditional right-wing voters. But a rightwards shift in mainstream politics and the emergence of a challenger outflanking her on the fringes is depriving her of political space.
Valérie Pécresse
Les Républicains
Valérie Pécresse styles herself as part Margaret Thatcher, part Angela Merkel, combining consensus-seeking politics and reformist mettle. A fiscal and social conservative, Pécresse, 54, says she would better control France’s national borders, its violent city ghettos and its mounting pile of debt. She is a protegee of conservative former president Jacques Chirac and served as minister under Nicolas Sarkozy. She currently heads the greater Paris regional authority.
Éric Zemmour
Reconquête
Zemmour, a writer and polemicist who during his career has tested the bounds of political correctness with his brand of far-right nationalism, is running for elected office for the first time. He describes France as a once-great nation now in steep decline and in need of saving from the perils of Islam and immigration. The son of Algerian jews, Zemmour, 63, depicts himself as the embodiment of a successful post-war model of integration that has now broken down. Zemmour has previously been convicted of inciting racial hate.
Jean-Luc Mélenchon
La France Insoumise
Leader of hard-left party La France Insoumise (France Unbowed), Jean-Luc Mélenchon bills his candidacy as a ‘popular’ alternative to counter the right. A former Socialist minister, Mélenchon, 70, says France should leave NATO and has been accused by rivals of complacency towards Moscow. He advocates capital controls, a 32-hour work-week and returning the pension age to 60. Mélenchon has gained in the polls since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as the war and economic fallout move the campaign debate away from immigration and identity politics.
By
Richard Lough, Leigh Thomas
Design and Development
Dea Bankova
Edited by
Jon McClure, Alexandra Hudson
Sources
Polling data from NSPPolls
Methodology
Our poll aggregate for candidates is estimated using local polynomial regression, which is a method we can use to fit a curve through individual poll points.
The margin of error for individual polls is estimated from the poll’s sample size and the number of eligible French voters at the time of the last Presidential Election.
For each poll, a pollster may ask respondents to select a candidate from one or more lists of options which might not include all candidates. Whenever this is the case, we select the list containing the largest number of candidates who are currently running.