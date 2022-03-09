French Election Polls

Emmanuel Macron’s lead over his main opponent widened to double-digits in early March. It stood at around six points last October. Voter surveys show Macron would win a second-round runoff against any of his rivals, albeit by a narrower margin in some scenarios than that of his 2017 victory. Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is consistently polling in second place ahead of another far-right opponent, Éric Zemmour, and conservative challenger Valérie Pécresse. Hard-left contender Jean-Luc Mélenchon is climbing in polls and vying for a place in the top three.

If no candidate crosses the 50% vote threshold in the first round, the two candidates with the most votes progress to round two on April 24. The winner would be decided as the candidate who receives the higher proportion of the votes.

The most likely pair to proceed to round two is Macron and his main opposition from the right - the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. Éric Zemmour, Valérie Pécresse and Jean-Luc Mélenchon trail behind. The run for office by Éric Zemmour, a writer and talk show star, has fragmented the vote on the right and eaten into Marine Le Pen and Valérie Pécresse’s support base. A moderate among conservative ranks, Valérie Pécresse has struggled to present policies that would mark a clean break with Emmanuel Macron’s agenda. Meanwhile, Jean-Luc Mélenchon has seen a bounce following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the withdrawal of another leftist from the race.

Methodology

Our poll aggregate for candidates is estimated using local polynomial regression, which is a method we can use to fit a curve through individual poll points.



The margin of error for individual polls is estimated from the poll’s sample size and the number of eligible French voters at the time of the last Presidential Election.



For each poll, a pollster may ask respondents to select a candidate from one or more lists of options which might not include all candidates. Whenever this is the case, we select the list containing the largest number of candidates who are currently running.