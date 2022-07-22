It’s getting hotter all year round

Note: Temperature anomalies compared to the average between 1951-1980. An “anomaly” is the difference between the estimated average ocean and atmospheric temperature in any given month and the average for that month historically.

The chart above measures “global temperature anomalies”, or the departure from the average historical temperature, positive or negative. Globally, out-of-the-ordinary temperatures have tended to be hotter since 1980 throughout the year.

This week many parts of Europe experienced scorching heat:

Climate scientists tell us climate change is also driving the heat.

“Every heatwave that we are experiencing today has been made hotter and more frequent because of climate change,” said Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College London who also co-leads the World Weather Attribution research collaboration.

According to NASA, the average global temperature on Earth has increased by at least 1.1C since 1880. The majority of the warming has occurred since 1975, at a rate of roughly 0.15 to 0.20C per decade. NOAA and NASA have reported that 2010 to 2019 was the hottest decade since record keeping began 140 years ago.