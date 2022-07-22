It’s getting hotter all year round

The chart above measures “global temperature anomalies”, or the departure from the average historical temperature, positive or negative. Globally, out-of-the-ordinary temperatures have tended to be hotter since 1980 throughout the year.
This week many parts of Europe experienced scorching heat:
- On Tuesday, Britain 🇬🇧 recorded its highest-ever temperature, provisionally 40.3C (104.5F).
- Portugal 🇵🇹 reported more than 1,000 heatwave-related deaths.
- Firefighters in southwestern France 🇫🇷 battled to contain massive forest wildfires.
- Also burning were parts of Italy 🇮🇹, Spain 🇪🇸 and Greece 🇬🇷.
Climate scientists tell us climate change is also driving the heat.
“Every heatwave that we are experiencing today has been made hotter and more frequent because of climate change,” said Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College London who also co-leads the World Weather Attribution research collaboration.
According to NASA, the average global temperature on Earth has increased by at least 1.1C since 1880. The majority of the warming has occurred since 1975, at a rate of roughly 0.15 to 0.20C per decade. NOAA and NASA have reported that 2010 to 2019 was the hottest decade since record keeping began 140 years ago.