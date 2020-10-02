Raspberry racket How a Chilean raspberry scam dodged food safety controls from China to Canada Published Oct. 6, 2020

In January 2017, Chilean customs inspectors acted on a tip from a whistleblower: The country's prized crop of raspberries was under threat. Inspectors raided the offices of Frutti di Bosco, a little-known fruit trading company on the second floor of a tower block in downtown Santiago. The files, company data and sales records they seized revealed a food trading racket that spanned three continents. At its heart was a fraud centered on raspberries. Low-cost frozen berries grown in China were shipped to a packing plant in central Chile. Hundreds of tons of fruit were repackaged and rebranded by Frutti di Bosco as premium Chilean-grown organics, then shipped to consumers in Canadian cities including Vancouver and Montreal, according to documents prepared by Chilean Customs as part of its investigation. The agency calculated that at least $12 million worth of mislabeled raspberries were sent to Canada between 2014 and 2016.

A global journey Many of the raspberries involved originated in China and were shipped through Chile to Canada. Here is one example of the path they took:

Much of that product, the documents showed, came from Harbin Gaotai Food Co Ltd, a Chinese supplier. Canadian health authorities later linked berries from Harbin Gaotai to a 2017 norovirus outbreak in Quebec that sickened hundreds of people. Canadian authorities issued a recall on Harbin Gaotai berries coming directly to Canada from China dating back to July 2016. What they didn't realize is that Harbin Gaotai raspberries had also entered Canada through a backdoor during that period in the form of falsely labeled fruit shipped from Chile by Frutti di Bosco. The scheme, pieced together for the first time by Reuters, lays bare the ease with which mislabeled, potentially risky products can be slipped past the world's health and customs agencies, even as authorities across the globe scramble to ensure foods entering their countries are free of a new scourge - COVID-19. Harbin Gaotai did not reply to requests to comment for this report. Frutti di Bosco's owner, Cesar Ramirez, who was convicted last year in Chile for falsifying export documents to facilitate the scheme, declined to speak with Reuters. His attorney declined to comment. Reuters examined thousands of pages of legal filings, investigation documents and trade records obtained through freedom-of-information requests in Chile and Canada. Reuters also spoke to more than two dozen people with knowledge of the case, including the manager of a fruit-packing house that uncovered the deception. Pulling off the fraud was relatively simple, the investigation revealed. The Canada-Chile trade pact, which came into force in 1997, allows exporters to self-certify the provenance of their goods, trade experts said. The agreement allowed the mislabeled berries to enter Canada tariff-free, evading a 6% levy slapped on the same fruit imported directly from China, Chilean Customs documents show. More lucrative still, conventional fruit represented as “organic” could fetch premium prices, piggybacking on Chile's reputation for safety and quality. Documents certifying the fruit as organic were faked, customs inspectors found.

A woman harvests raspberries at a local farm near Chillan, Chile March 13, 2020. Jose Luis Saavedra/Reuters

Chile kept it quiet Chile's export fruit industry, alerted by Customs to the whistleblower complaint in late 2016, immediately grasped the potential fallout for the $7 billion sector, according to correspondence obtained by Reuters under Chile's Transparency Act. The southern hemisphere nation stocks grocers in the United States, Canada and Europe with grapes, cherries, blueberries and raspberries in the northern winter. If word got out that Chile's fruit was not what it purported to be – or worse still, if someone got sick - it could tarnish its hard-won image. "This situation could generate serious problems for the food industry in our country," Ronald Bown, head of the Chilean Fruit Exporters Association, wrote in a Nov. 15, 2016 letter to Customs obtained by Reuters. He asked the agency to investigate the whistleblower's allegations and warned of “the closing of markets” to Chilean fruit. Bown confirmed writing the letter and repeated the same concerns when approached by Reuters on July 30. Chile did not notify Canada that anything was amiss, however, according to Canadian officials. An alert failed to materialize even after Ramirez, Frutti di Bosco's owner, alleged he had colluded with the buyer of the fruit - Montreal-based Alasko Foods Inc - to ship the illicit products to Canada, according to Chilean investigation records. Canada's food inspection agency said it is now investigating the matter after Reuters contacted authorities there for this story. Alasko denied wrongdoing. The company is insolvent and entered into receivership last month, according to documents filed Sept. 10 in Quebec Superior Court by financial consultancy Raymond Chabot, Inc, the court-appointed receiver. Raymond Chabot declined to comment. Alasko officials did not respond to requests for comment regarding the receivership. The company's promotional materials claim it is one of Canada's largest purveyors of frozen fruit, with products sold in Costco and Sam's Club. Costco declined to comment. Sam's Club did not respond to a request for comment. Ramirez told Chilean Customs investigators that Alasko ordered the repackaging of the Chinese berries "because it was more economical to do it in Chile," to take advantage of the Chile-Canada free-trade deal, Customs records show. He made the same allegations in a civil lawsuit he filed in Chile's capital Santiago in June 2019, claiming Alasko had “directly financed and supervised” the operation. Canada received 84% of Frutti di Bosco's produce shipments, the Customs investigation found. “This situation could generate serious problems for the food industry in our country.” Ronald Bown, head of the Chilean Fruit Exporters Association Ramirez last year pleaded guilty to two criminal counts of making false statements on export declarations. He received a $6,266 fine and a suspended 122-day jail sentence. Chilean Customs had recommended a maximum fine of $55.6 million. His lawsuit seeks $26 million in damages from Alasko and Chilean businessman Mauricio Rebolledo. Ramirez claims in the suit he was duped into participating as a front man in the scam by Rebolledo, whom he alleges operated on behalf of Alasko. Ramirez told Chilean Customs his firm paid sales commissions to a business tied to Rebolledo, according to investigators' notes on the raid of Frutti di Bosco's offices seen by Reuters. Customs did not mention Rebolledo in its final report about the investigation. Prosecutors did not charge Rebolledo in the case. In a written response to Reuters, Rebolledo said he was an independent fruit broker who had done business with both Frutti di Bosco and Alasko. He said he was not Alasko's representative in Chile. Rebolledo denied wrongdoing and said Ramirez's allegations about his involvement in the illegal scheme were “false and tendentious.” Rebolledo said the civil suit was “unjustified” and an attempt by Ramirez to “confuse and hold others responsible” for his own misdeeds. Alasko and Rebolledo have contested the suit, arguing it should be thrown out on grounds of inadequate evidence. The case is pending. Frutti di Bosco continued shipping fruit, including raspberries labeled as Chilean, to Alasko through at least 2018, according to internal company shipping documents and export declarations viewed by Reuters. Alasko said in a March 6 statement that it has always complied with all regulations on fruit imports and exports. It said it no longer does business with Frutti di Bosco and declined to comment specifically on that firm's illicit activity.

A trove of documents Reuters obtained thousands of pages of documents related to raspberries through freedom-of-information requests in Chile and Canada.

The criminal complaint from Chile's Custom's agency describes how Frutti di Bosco operated through its import and export arms to ship falsely labeled Chinese fruit to Canada. Read full document Frutti di Bosco provided certificates with their fruit exports that stated the berries were 100% organic. Custom's investigators determined the certificates did not pertain to Frutti di Bosco product. Read full document Chilean Custom's describes the link between Chinese fruit supplier Harbin Gaotai and Frutti di Bosco. The Chinese vendor shipped fruit directly to Frutti di Bosco, and also, through middleman Directus South East Asia Ltd. of New Zealand, the investigation showed. Read full document

“It is the responsibility of the growers and packers to have the proper food safety and organic certifications, and to provide the associated documentation” required for shipments to Canada, Alasko said in the email. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), however, said importers also play a key role in keeping consumers safe. The “onus is on importers of food into Canada to ensure that they source safe food from reliable suppliers and that the food meets all Canadian regulatory requirements,” the CFIA told Reuters in an email. A Canadian government spokeswoman said her country's Foreign Ministry, the CFIA and the Canada Border Services Agency had no records of the case or communication about it from the Chilean government. Chilean trade expert Hugo Baierlein said the reported lack of communication was highly irregular. He said it would have been standard practice for Chilean officials to reach out in such circumstances. Baierlein served as director of foreign trade for SOFOFA, the Federation of Chilean Industry, an umbrella group that represents Chilean industry. Chilean Customs would not say whether it had contacted Canada, and that any such communications would be confidential. The economic relations arm of Chile's Foreign Ministry declined to answer questions about whether Chile had informed Canada. The agency defended Chile's handling of the case. “The administrative and judicial procedures operated fully,” a spokeswoman said. Neither Chile's Foreign or Customs ministries would comment on any new steps they have taken to deter cheating and ensure the integrity of its produce exports.

A global web of imports and exports

A report by Chilean Customs showed that Frutti di Bosco's operations involved more than a dozen countries, from China to Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. Their fruits and vegetables originated in countries across the world. Each line represents one shipment between 2014 and 2016:

Further obfuscating their country of origin, fruit and vegetable shipments would often travel through a second country before Frutti di Bosco acquired them: Turkey China Mexico Poland 22 18 56 shipments 10 Canada Greece 3 7 Peru 11 France 3 Canada Peru Turkey China New Zealand 34 11 15 21 34 Mexico U.S. 2 7 Frutti di Bosco (Chile) 127 Poland Greece Mexico Turkey China 3 10 18 22 56 shipments Canada Peru 7 11 New Zealand Turkey Peru U.S. China Canada 34 15 7 11 21 34 Mexico France 2 3 Frutti di Bosco (Chile) 127 Greece Canada Poland Turkey Peru Mexico China 18 7 10 3 22 11 56 shipments New Zealand China Peru Canada Turkey Mexico U.S. 34 21 11 34 15 2 7 France 3 Frutti di Bosco (Chile) 127 China Mexico Poland Turkey 56 shipments 18 10 22 Peru Greece 11 3 Canada 7 France 3 U.S. China Mexico 7 21 2 New Zealand 34 Turkey Peru Canada 15 34 11 Frutti di Bosco (Chile) 127

Once acquired by Frutti di Bosco, the fruits and vegetables were re-packaged before being exported to various places across the world:

Frutti di Bosco 234 shipments Kuwait 16 USA Other Canada 4 17 197 Frutti di Bosco 234 shipments Canada Kuwait USA Other 197 4 16 17 Frutti di Bosco 234 shipments Kuwait USA Other Canada 16 4 17 197 Frutti di Bosco 234 shipments USA 4 Other Canada Kuwait 17 197 16