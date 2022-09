The British pound tumbled nearly 5% on Monday as investors ran for the exits over concerns the new government's fiscal plan threatened to stretch Britain's finances to their limits.

The currency dived as much as 4.85% to an unprecedented $1.0327 , extending a 3.61% dive from Friday, when finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng unleashed historic tax cuts, and the biggest increase in borrowing since 1972 to pay for them.