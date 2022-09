Turkey allies with Azerbaijan

An escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict may draw in surrounding countries. Turkey backs its ethnic Turkic kin in Azerbaijan, and closed borders with Armenia after the conflict in the 90s.Armenia has its own long history of tensions with Turkey: some 1.5 million Armenians were killed under Ottoman rule between 1915 and 1923. Turkey accepts that many Armenians living in the empire were killed in clashes with Ottoman forces during World War One, but contests the figures and denies the killings were systematically orchestrated and constitute a genocide.



Two major oil and gas pipelines pass through Azerbaijan and end in Turkey. Turkey’s exports of drones, rocket launchers and other military equipment to Azerbaijan have risen six-fold this year, and Azerbaijan has also purchased arms from Israel, Russia and others.

Turkey’s arms exports to Azerbaijan (millions of dollars), 2019 to 2020 Q3 $88.7m 2019 $123m 2020 Q3 purchase: $113.5m